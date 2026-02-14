Halogen Group Wins Outstanding Contract Security Company Award at 2nd Global OSPAs

Halogen Group, Nigeria’s leading integrated security risk management company, has been named Outstanding Contract Security Company (Guarding) at the 2nd Global Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) 2025, held virtually on February 5, 2026.

The win marks the second consecutive year Halogen Group has secured the prestigious global honour, reinforcing its status as Africa’s foremost security solutions provider and a benchmark for excellence within the global security industry.

Organised by World Excellence Awards Ltd, the Global OSPAs is regarded as the industry’s most rigorous international recognition platform, bringing together national OSPAs winners from 48 countries. The awards celebrate exceptional performance across 14 categories, recognising security companies, professionals, and innovations that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and measurable operational impact worldwide.

Reacting to the recognition, Bosun Sosanya, Executive Director, Operations and Services at Halogen Group, described the award as validation of the company’s long-term strategic vision.

“This is a validation of our commitment to transforming security from a cost centre into a strategic enabler of business continuity, security risk mitigation, and national development,” Sosanya said. “We have intentionally moved beyond traditional man-guarding to build an integrated security risk management platform anchored on technology, talent, and disciplined execution.”

He added that the recognition reflects the company’s daily pursuit of excellence, the resilience of its leadership, and adherence to international best practices amid an evolving threat landscape.

“As we look ahead, our focus remains on innovation—ensuring Nigeria remains a safe and secure environment where businesses can thrive and individuals can live without fear,” he noted.

Halogen Group’s success at the Global OSPAs highlights its commitment to benchmarking against global standards, driving continuous improvement, and contributing to international discourse on enterprise security risk management, operational resilience, and technology-driven protection of lives, assets, and business continuity.