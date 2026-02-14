FG Reassigns Policemen on VIP Duties to Vulnerable Kwara, N’Central Communities

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Police officers previously engaged in VIP escort duties have been redeployed on a large scale by the Nigeria Police Force to carry out core community policing functions and deliver measurable improvements in security presence across Kwara, Plateau, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, and the Federal Capital Territory.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, affirmed this yesterday in a statement.

He said the federal government was intensifying security operations across the North-central region to protect civilians in vulnerable communities, following the dastardly terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of about 75 innocent villagers in Kwara State.

President Bola Tinubu established the expanded security mandate, code-named Operation Savannah Shield, when he declared a state of emergency on national security on 26 November 2026.

The offensive, supported by enhanced intelligence capabilities and rapid-response protocols, entailed the deployment of military, police and national forest guard units to reinforce security assets in the theatre.

“President Tinubu condemned the Kwara attacks as beastly, heartless, and emblematic of a doomed campaign by terrorists who deliberately target soft subjects. He has directed that the full weight of the state be brought against all actors threatening the peace.

“With heightened deployments now underway in at-risk communities, President Tinubu is demonstrating an unwavering commitment to safeguarding Nigerian lives and upholding the fundamental right of all citizens to worship freely. Enhanced security around places of worship, including increased visible presence around churches on Sundays, is being implemented in close coordination with the local community and faith leaders,” Idris said.

He stressed the President Tinubu had consistently affirmed the country’s counter-terrorism operations will remain Nigerian-led and sovereignty-driven, adding where appropriate and consistent with the nation’s interests, the government was open to broad cooperation, including from the United States and other partners on intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, in support of objectives defined by Nigeria, and for Nigerians.

UBA Launches ‘The Red Vault’

In a bold move to redefine customer value and appreciation, Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has officially launched ‘The Red Vault’, an innovative lifestyle platform designed to reward its customers with numerous benefits throughout the entire year.

This initiative, which aims to transform the customer experience by offering tangible value and substantial discounts across the most sought-after lifestyle platforms, including travel, fashion, wellness, healthcare, short-let and ride-hailing, was launched during Valentine’s Day celebration.

The benefits in the Red Vault, which can be accessed by visiting https://theredvault.ubagroup.com, are open to all UBA Customers with the bank’s debit or prepaid card.

The campaign is part of the bank’s overarching, year-long theme, ‘It’s All About U’, as it embodies UBA’s commitment to moving beyond transactional banking and embedding real, meaningful value into the daily lives of its customers.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, UBA’s Head, Retail and Digital Banking, Shamsideen Fashola, emphasised the bank’s dedication to continuous customer appreciation.

“At UBA, customers are at the heart of our business and we believe that appreciation must be prioritised and should not be confined to special occasions alone; it must be a constant, lived experience for our customers. The Red Vault is our way of saying ‘thank you’ every single day,” he said.

“Wherever you go and whenever you shop, we want you to do so with your UBA card. We are providing immense benefits you will not find anywhere else, and we don’t want you to miss a single perk. You have shown us commitment by banking with us, and we will always reward that loyalty. So, pick up your cards, visit the website, and enjoy the exclusive world of The Red Vault.”

UBA’s Group Head, Brand, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, who corroborated the message, highlighted how the platform solidifies the bank’s promise to its customers.

“With The Red Vault, we are actively redefining what a bank means to the individual. It’s about ensuring that, with UBA is a premium experience. Whether that means saving on your ride to work, securing a juicy deal on your favourite fashion brand, or getting that mouth-watering discount on your next family vacation, the Red Vault is specifically designed to enhance the lifestyle of every single one of our customers.”

United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group-wide and serving over 45 million customers globally. Operating in twenty African countries, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting-edge technology.