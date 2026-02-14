Ex-Imo Deputy Gov Madumere, Calls for Legacy Sustainability, , Inclusiveness As Imo Celebrates Golden Jubilee 

Amby Uneze in Owerri

The former deputy governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, has called on the citizens of the state to approach the milestones recorded at 50 years with cautious optimism, legacy preservation, inclusivity, unity of purpose and sober reflection.

This is even as he urged the people to deliberately work assiduously towards the sustainability of our common heritage and legacy, believing that at the end of the day, there will be light at the other side of the tunnel.

Prince Madumere while speaking in Owerri urged the people to develop the spirit of resilience, optimism, reflect on the way forward and create holistic methodology to chart the road map for the sustainable development of the legacies left behind by the founding fathers of the state.

He said, “At 50, we have come a long way and weathered the storm as a people with common heritage and collective interest. This is the time to engage in deep, reflective and thought-provoking contemplation on the journey so far. We have to ask critical questions and proffer solutions in respect of where we are, plans for the future and our expectations at the end of the day.

“I fervently believe that answers to these questions will catapult us to the next level of socio cultural and socio -economic development. If we marshal out our economic blueprint and work tirelessly for the actualisation of our collective dreams and aspirations. This is the time to give Almighty God the glory for preservation, positive impacts and developmental strides, as instituted by former governor of the state, Dr. Sam Mbakwe of blessed memory.”

He stressed that the challenges confronting the state are surmountable through basic planning, commitment and articulation of our needs assessment.

Madumere, a philanthropist, stressed that the Golden Jubilee celebration presents an opportunity to honour the vision, mission, sacrifices, and foresight of our founding fathers, whose devotion, commitment and focus entrenched the foundation for the then prosperous economic base mainstreamed by factories, industries, agriculture, and strategic investment portfolio.

He said, “Imo State used to be the economic hub of the Southeast region, during the reign of Sam Mbakwe of blessed memory. The state was also a classical representation for industrial and agricultural production across the region. I remembered vividly ventures such as Standard Shoes industry, Avutu Poultry, Adapalm Plantation Estate, Imo Rubber Estate, and Nsu Ceramic Industry. All these provided thousands of jobs, strengthened local value chains, and positioned the state as an emerging industrial hub.

“These comatose projects represents lost opportunities, weak capacity, and many years of policy summersault, thereby denying the teeming youths the opportunity of gainful job placements.”

Revealing that the state’s predicament requires a thorough breed technocrat, with the acumen, dexterity and vast in managing human and capital resources to navigate the ship in the right direction.

While indicating that with vast experience and exposure in the corporate world, he has the capacity and capability to reposition the state on the path of peace, tranquility progress, accountability, and sustainable growth, through the “Journey of Grace” platform, as “a new Imo is possible”.

“This Golden Jubilee should serve as a reawakening trajectory, turning point, clarion call, recommitment to serve, rebuild Imo State on the solid foundation laid by the founding fathers, anchored on vision, purposeful leadership, peace, transparency, productivity, industrialization, and coupled with inclusivity.”