CSR‑in‑Action, ACI Announce Committee for Women SDG Advocates Conference

The African CleanUp Initiative (ACI), in partnership with CSR‑in‑Action Advocacy, has announced the Women SDG Advocates Conference (WSAC) 2026, themed ‘Give to Gain: Empowering Women Through Shared Action’.



The hybrid event, billed for March 11, 2026, at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Commerce House, is put together as activities marking the international Women’s Day, with over 200 women leaders from communities, business, and public service expected in attendance.



The Conference Committee unveiled ahead of the event will provide strategic direction and stakeholder engagement.



The organisers in a statement announced that the conference will be chaired by Dr. Bekeme Masade‑Olowola, Group Chief Executive of CSR‑in‑Action, and Victoria Uwadoka, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainability Lead at Nestlé Nigeria.

Other members include Titilope Oguntuga, Director of Sustainability at IHS Towers, and Mrs. Bukola Adeoye, Executive Director of Corporate Services at SystemSpecs Holdings Limited.



Speaking on the initiative, Founder and Chief Executive of ACI, Dr. Alexander Akhigbe said, “Empowering women is not charity; it is a global strategy for sustainable development. As Women SDG Advocates rise together, they unlock opportunities that transform communities and nations.”

The programme will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, spotlight sessions, and workshops on funding access, partnerships, advocacy, digital tools, and impact measurement.

Masade‑Olowola stated further, “Sustainability and SDG progress will not be delivered by good intentions only. It takes clear priorities, structured partnerships, and the discipline to measure what is working. WSAC 2026 will spotlight women‑led solutions that are already improving lives, while equipping advocates with tools to strengthen results and build continuity beyond the day itself.”

A keynote address will be delivered by Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals and Investment to the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih .

Panelists include Agharese Lucia Onaghise, Executive Director of the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance; Dr. Natalie Beinisch, Co‑Founder of the Circular Economy Innovation Partnership; and Dr. Monica Nwosu, Executive Founder of Fresh Fountain Consulting Limited, among others.