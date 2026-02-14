CAS: Nigeria to Acquire Over 46 Cutting-edge Fighter Aircraft, UAVs to Enhance Air Power

.CDS Oluyode to troops: discharge your duties professionally

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, has said the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is fast-tracking the procurement of over 46 cutting-edge fighter aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to enhance the operational effectiveness of the Armed Forces of Nigeria across the full spectrum of air operations.

This was as the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, has urged troops of the Joint Task Force South-South, Operation Delta Safe (JTF SS OPDS) to carry out their responsibilities with the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.

Speaking during the inauguration of key infrastructural projects at NAF Base Kaduna, the CAS explained that the acquisitions form part of the ongoing transformation of the Service under his leadership.

The platforms being procured include 24 M-346 Fighter Ground Attack Aircraft, 12 AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters and 10 AW-109 Trekker helicopters.

He disclosed that strategic engagements in the United States, Italy and Türkiye are already yielding positive results.

Air Marshal Aneke noted that in addition to expanding its fleet, the NAF has taken significant steps to prepare its personnel for the operation of the incoming modern and advanced aircraft.

He described the developments as critical to readying the next generation of pilots who will operate the Service’s new platforms.

In a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the CAS expressed profound appreciation to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his unwavering commitment to national security.

“We salute President Tinubu for his unwavering support to national security, as demonstrated by his bilateral engagement with the Government of the Republic of Türkiye for defence equipment, including the acquisition of advanced helicopters and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles for the Nigerian Air Force,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of the infrastructure projects, the CAS stated that the completion of the Student Pilots’ Quarters represents a major step in preparing pilots to operate modern advanced aircraft, enabling the projection of smart and decisive air power to eliminate terrorist threats while safeguarding the nation.

He emphasised that the inauguration goes beyond infrastructure. “My mission here is not just about buildings but about fulfilling my command philosophy, to enhance and sustain a highly motivated, professional and mission-ready force capable of delivering decisive air power effects in synergy with surface forces for the realisation of national security objectives,” he said.

The projects inaugurated include six blocks of 12 one-bedroom Student Pilots’ Quarters, a block of six three-bedroom flats initiated by the Ministry of Defence and completed by the NAF, and a block of 30 one-bedroom studio apartments for airmen and airwomen of the Military Training Centre.

The CAS urged personnel to maintain the highest standards of discipline and professionalism.

He appreciated the former CAS, Air Marshal H.B. Abubakar, for his foresight in initiating the project, and commended the Logistics Branch, the Air Officer Commanding and all contractors for the timely delivery of the projects.

He also acknowledged the federal government and the leadership of the National Assembly for enabling the fiscal releases that made the developments possible.

Reaffirming the Service’s commitment to the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Air Marshal Aneke pledged that the NAF would remain a critical stakeholder in the realisation of a safe, secure and prosperous Nigeria.

In his welcome address, the Air Officer Commanding, Air Training Command, Air Vice Marshal E.P. Efanga praised the leadership of the CAS and the dedication of personnel and contractors involved in completing the projects.

He described the facilities as a significant milestone in strengthening operational readiness and improving personnel welfare, noting that they will play a key role in preparing pilots to operate the advanced platforms that will shape the future of the Nigerian Air Force.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Oluyede gave the charge during the inauguration of newly constructed ultra-modern accommodation for Non-Commissioned Officers and a remodelled conference hall at the Headquarters of JTF SS OPDS in Igbogene, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Addressing the troops, General Oluyede emphasised the importance of discipline and ethical conduct, warning against any form of illegality or compromise in the course of their duties.

He noted that the protection of oil and gas infrastructure remains vital to Nigeria’s economic sustainability, and therefore requires unwavering commitment and professionalism.

In a statement issued by the Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, the CDS reaffirmed his resolve to prioritise the welfare and working conditions of Armed Forces personnel.

He stated that efforts were underway to enhance welfare packages, underscoring his determination to leave no stone unturned in improving the overall well-being of service members.

Oluyede commended the Commander of JTF SS OPDS, Rear Admiral Olugbenga Oladipo, for successfully executing the projects, describing them as value-adding initiatives that reflect a strong commitment to personnel welfare.

In his remarks, Rear Admiral Oladipo expressed appreciation to the CDS for honouring the occasion despite his demanding schedule.

He explained that the projects were conceived and delivered in alignment with the CDS’s military strategic philosophy, which places troop welfare at its core.

The newly inaugurated Non-Commissioned Officers’ accommodation comprises 24 apartments equipped with 24-hour solar power, water facilities, bedding, and cooling systems to ensure the comfort of personnel.

The Commander reaffirmed his commitment to prioritising the welfare of officers and men, noting that improved living conditions would enhance morale and operational effectiveness.

He reiterated that Operation Delta Safe remains focused on protecting oil and gas infrastructure, deterring militancy, combating sea robbery, and safeguarding lives and property across the Niger Delta region.