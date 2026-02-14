Carney Chukwuemeka: Between Loyalty to Fatherland and Starring in World Cup

After starring for England at the U20 level and helping the Young Lions win the 2022 European Championship, Carney Chukwuemeka was hoping he would graduate to England’s senior national team in the coming years. However, with the Three Lions call up not in sight, the country of his birth, Austria, and that of his parents were ready-made options for the former Chelsea man, with the three-time African champions in the fore front of wooing Chukwuemeka. With failure to book a ticket to the 2026 Mundial, Nigeria may have lost out on the signature of the Borussia Dortmund midfielder, as participating in the world’s biggest soccer fiesta is the carrot Austria are dangling at the ex-Aston Villa man

igeria’s hope of recruiting Borussia Dortmund exciting midfielder, Carney Chukwuemeka to the Super Eagles fold may have hit the rocks, because Austria is enticing the U19 European Championship winner with England with the prospect of starring at the 2026 World Cup.

Though he is eligible to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, but is reportedly close to switching his international allegiance to Austria.

According to a report by The Athletic, the Austrian Football Association (ÖFB) is actively working on an agreement that would see Chukwuemeka represent Austria at the senior level.

The 22-year-old has represented England up to the Under-20 level and was part of the England U19 team that won the 2022 European Championship, but he has not played for England’s senior team, which leaves him eligible to change nationality under FIFA rules.

Born in Eisenstadt, Austria, to Nigerian parents, Chukwuemeka spent his early childhood in Austria before relocating to Northampton, England, where he later became a British citizen.

Chukwuemeka’s eligibility for Nigeria had long kept him on the Super Eagles’ radar, with a section of the Nigerian football community hoping the former Aston Villa and Chelsea midfielder could strengthen Nigeria’s midfield options in the future.

However, Austria’s push appears to be advancing in securing his switch, with the country keen to have him in time for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Now settled in Germany with Borussia Dortmund, Chukwuemeka has been enjoying regular football in the Bundesliga after leaving Chelsea, which has boosted his profile and made him a key target for Austria’s national team project.

Chukwuemeka’s Nigerian roots recently came into focus at the club level through his relationship with teammate, Felix Nmecha, who is also of Igbo descent.

Speaking on their shared heritage, Nmecha said:

“I was speaking to Chukwuemeka about it — I think we’ve never had two Igbo players playing for Dortmund at the same time before.

“I’m very connected and close to where I come from. My dad’s obviously Igbo, and we share that passion for our people. It’s nice to have another Igbo and Nigerian player to play together with — the connection is strong.

“I’m very, very connected, just in the sense of the music, the food. I try to learn a few words here and there, but I think I need to learn a bit more.”

Despite those cultural ties to Nigeria, Austria now look set to win the race for his international future, with the ÖFB accelerating talks to complete his switch before any senior appearance for England or Nigeria can be made.

Chukwuemeka has failed to break into Three Lions Coach, Thomas Tuchel’s plans and he has been handed a surprise chance to jet off to the World Cup by Austria.

The Athletic reports that the Austrian Football Association are working on an agreement for him to switch his international allegiance before the tournament.

Chukwuemeka has notched three goals in 26 appearances for Bundesliga giants Dortmund this season.

However, he is behind the likes of Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers and Elliot Anderson in the England pecking order. The ex-Aston Villa youngster renounced his Austrian citizenship as part of the process to become a British citizen.

But Chukwuemeka, who is also able to switch his allegiance to France, can have it reinstated after the decision was made for him as a minor.

Austria, bossed by former Manchester United interim chief, Ralf Rangnick booked their place in the World Cup by finishing above the likes of Bosnia-Herzegovina and Romania in qualifying.

The Austrians will face defending champions Argentina, Jordan and Algeria in the group stage this summer.

Chukwuemeka is locked in talks to attempt to fast-track his switch from England selection.

He was limited to just 32 outings for Chelsea, finding the back of the net twice along the way.

And he was desperate to return to Dortmund on a permanent deal, having spent the second half of last season there, despite interest from the likes of Juventus, Napoli, RB Leipzig and West Ham.

Meanwhile, one report has it that Chukwuemeka has already decided to represent the Austrian national team at the international level, a move that could provide the “Austrian Mannschaft” with a strong addition in midfield as major tournaments approach, most notably the 2026 World Cup.

The Dortmund player is expected to be called up for the upcoming friendly matches against Ghana on March 27 and against South Korea on the 31st of the same month. Both matches will be held in the capital, Vienna, providing the player with a first opportunity to prove himself in the jersey of his new national team.

Chukwuemeka’s decision is seen as a significant gain for Austria, which seeks to strengthen its lineup with young, high-quality players, while the English national team loses a player who was a potential future option for their midfield.

The 22-year-old joined Borussia Dortmund for £24million last summer after three years at Stamford Bridge where he struggled to earn a regular first team spot amid a battle for fitness and form.

The Blues had signed the attacking midfielder from Aston Villa for £20m when he was just 18, with Chukwuemeka one of the most highly rated talents in the country at the time.

Perhaps Nigeria might have been very much in the conversation concerning Chukwuemeka’s international allegiance had the Super Eagles qualified for the 2026 Mundial.