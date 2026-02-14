Akpabio Attends Senator Ezea’s Burial in Nsukka, Pledges Support to Family

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, was in Nsukka community of Itchi in Enugu State yesterday to pay his last respect to Senator Okechukwu Ezea who was committed to mother earth.

Senator Ezea who represented Enugu North Senatorial District in the 10th Senate died on 18th November, 2025 and was buried yesterday after a funeral mass at Itchi, his home town.

Addressing the children of the late Senator, Akpabio said that his presence at the event along many other Distinguished Senators was an indication that “your father was very well loved in the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“He made his mark. He was a very quiet man. A great achiever. Just to say that l will continue to identify with you. We will watch your progress.

“Your father has transited now to the spiritual realm and he will be watching you from there. Our prayer is that all the good things he planned to do which he did not accomplish on earth, you will do for him and for the community in Jesus Name.

“For this community, we condole with you and we know that more Ezeas will be raised from here and more great men will be raised from here to develop not just the Nsukka community, not just Enugu State but the whole of Nigeria.”