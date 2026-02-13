Wike Courts FEC on Operation of N51bn Abuja Bus Terminal

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has said the FCT Administration was awaiting the approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to approve the running of the Abuja Bus and Taxi Terminals built at the cost of N51 billion because the contract was beyond the ministerial approval.

He admitted this yesterday at the inspection of ongoing major projects like Arterial Road N1 at Wuye District to Ring Road II, the reconstruction of Dei-Dei- Life Camp Junction linking Saburi, Gwagwa, Idu Karo with Obafemi Awolowo Road and the construction of dual carriage way to connect Central Business District to Wuse along transit N2 corridor.

He said the proposal under the Public Private Partnership would be presented for consideration at the next FEC meeting.

The FCT Administration in June 2025 inaugurated two multi-million-naira bus terminals at Mabushi and Kugbo while the third one at Central Business District was nearing completion.

However, since their completion Kugbo and Mabushi facilities designed to process 10,000 passengers per day have remained largely unused,

“We are waiting for the Federal Executive Council to approve the running because the contract is beyond the ministerial approval. And so, it requires the Federal Executive Council approval. I know that in the next Federal Executive Council, it will be presented.

“So, it’s not as easy as we thought. After building terminals we said we are not going to allow the Transport Secretariat to run it. It will be handled by private individuals who have the competence.

“So, we believe in the next Federal Executive Council meeting. It will be approved. And once that is approved, then we hit the road,” Wike said.

He assured the people that the road linking Wuse to Central Business Area, executed by Levant Construction Company, would be handed over in June, while the Arterial N1, carried out by Arab Contractors would be completed by the end of the year.