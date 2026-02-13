Tinubu Embarks On One-day Official Visit To Kebbi Saturday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu will on Saturday embark on a one-day official visit to Kebbi State to inaugurate some projects executed by the state Governor, Dr Nasir Idris.

While in the state, the president, according to a release issued on Friday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga,

will also headline the 61st edition of the annual Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival as the special guest of honour.

The festival is one of Africa’s most celebrated cultural events.

It is staged by the riverside of the historic Matan Fada, recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity.