Power Crisis: Arnold and Associates Group Launches Solar Subsidiary, Partners Global Brand

Arnold & Associates Group has launched a renewable energy subsidiary, Arnold & Associates Energy Nigeria Limited, in a move aimed at expanding access to alternative power solutions amid Nigeria’s persistent electricity supply challenges.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Group, ESV Ekweoba Arnold Chukwuebuka, said the company’s entry into the renewable energy sector was driven by the need to provide reliable alternatives to the country’s unstable power supply, which continues to impact businesses and households.

He described the subsidiary’s launch as a major milestone in the company’s expansion strategy and part of efforts to provide affordable and efficient solar energy solutions for homes, corporate organisations and public institutions.

Arnold noted that irregular electricity supply has increased operational costs for businesses and strained household budgets, stressing that solar energy provides a sustainable alternative to dependence on the national grid.

According to him, the company’s investment aligns with the global shift towards cleaner energy sources and is expected to support productivity while promoting environmental sustainability.

As part of its market entry strategy, Arnold & Associates Energy Nigeria Limited has entered into a strategic partnership with Global Energy Star Limited, a marketer of Lutian Solar products.

He explained that the partnership would strengthen the company’s capacity to supply certified solar technologies supported by after-sales services and maintenance structures across the country.

Arnold further stated that the subsidiary would provide services covering sales, installation, maintenance and technical advisory support to ensure optimal performance and durability of solar systems.

He added that the company operates from offices in Abuja, Asaba and Awka, while also providing delivery services to customers nationwide.

The firm also disclosed that enquiries can be directed to its official customer service line, 0814 365 4596.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to service quality, product reliability and sustained investment in Nigeria’s growing renewable energy sector as demand for alternative power solutions continues to rise.