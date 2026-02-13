  • Friday, 13th February, 2026

NFF Delegation in Umunede for Ndidi’s Father’s Burial

Sport | 8 seconds ago

A delegation from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Thursday met with Super Eagles’ Captain, Wilfred Ndidi, in the Delta State capital, Asaba, ahead of the funeral rites for the deceased father of the Besiktas midfielder, scheduled for today, 13th February 2026 in Umunede, Delta State. 

In presenting a formal letter of condolence to the midfielder, NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi conveyed the heartfelt grief and sadness of the entire Nigeria football family over the tragic passing of Mr. Sunday Ndidi.

On the delegation as well were NFF Executive Committee Member, Rt. Hon. Nse Essien; Chairman of the Delta State Football Association, Hon. Godwin Adode; NFF’s Director of Media & Communications, Dr Ademola Olajire and; Board Members of the Delta State Football Association.

