NAHCO Hosts ICAN Delegation, Harps on Professionalism

Stories by Chinedu Eze

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO Aviance), hosted a delegation from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Ikeja District Society, at its corporate head office in Lagos, reinforcing a longstanding relationship anchored on professionalism, governance, and institutional excellence.

The ICAN team, led by the District Chairman, Mr. Olutayo Solanke, was received by NAHCO’s Group Executive Director, Corporate Services, Dr. Sola Obabori, alongside the Group Executive Director, Commercial and Business Development, Prince Saheed Lasisi (FCA).

During the engagement, NAHCO’s management reaffirmed the company’s commitment to professional development and ethical standards, noting that members of staff are actively encouraged to obtain memberships of recognised professional bodies, particularly ICAN. The leadership stressed that the strong presence of chartered accountants within the organisation has continued to enhance transparency, accountability, and financial discipline—critical elements for sustainable growth in the aviation ground-handling industry.

In his remarks, Solanke commended NAHCO for its consistent support for the accounting profession and for creating opportunities that enable chartered accountants to contribute meaningfully within the aviation sector. He described the company as a dependable institutional partner of ICAN and applauded the enduring collaboration between both organisations.

Other members of the ICAN delegation included Vice Chairman, Mr. Kazeem Ojugbele; Technical Secretary, Mr. Adebola Odeyemi; Treasurer, Mrs. Tyna Babatope; and Administrative Manager, Mrs. Ogbonna Cynthia.