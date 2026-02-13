Leadership Crisis: CAN Abolishes Regional Structures

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

In a decisive move to end months of leadership controversy and institutional embarrassment, the National Secretariat of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has formally abolished its regional chapters known as Northern CAN and Southern CAN.

The decision was conveyed in a public notice signed by the CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, and the General Secretary, Apostle Samson Fatokun.

The apex Christian body declared unequivocally that Northern CAN or Southern CAN, are a violation of its constitution.

It warned that “anyone who portrays himself or herself as Chairman of Northern CAN or Southern CAN does so in violation of the constitutional provisions of the association.”

It further stated that “the notice serves as a disclaimer of further usage of the name Christian Association of Nigeria, Northern CAN, or Southern CAN.”

The notice was jointly endorsed by leaders of the five blocs that constitute CAN. They include Most Rev. David Onuoha of the Christian Council of Nigeria, Prof. Israel Akinadewo, President of the Organization of African Instituted Churches, Rev. Stephen Panya Baba, Most Rev. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, and Rev. Joel S. Billi, President of Tarayyar Ekklesiyoyin Kristi A Nijeriya also known as Evangelical Church Winning All.

The development followed the leadership crisis that engulfed Northern CAN in March 2025, culminating in the emergence of Rev. Yakubu Pam and Rev. Joseph Hayab as factional leaders.

Hayab was purported to have been elected chairman at a meeting held in Abuja amid allegations that Pam’s tenure had expired without the conduct of elections.

Pam, however, insisted that the executive members of the association extended his tenure to enable the completion of the drafting of the bylaw that would pave the way for fresh elections.

The disagreement subsequently degenerated into litigation, with Pam approaching the Federal High Court in Kaduna to challenge Hayab’s election.

In November 2025, the court struck out the suit on the ground that Northern CAN lacks the legal personality to sue or be sued.

Delivering judgment, the presiding judge, Justice H. Buhari, stated that Northern CAN, is not recognised in law as a juristic person as it is not registered and therefore cannot initiate any action before a court of competent jurisdiction.

The judge further held that only properly incorporated bodies possess the corporate legal identity required to institute or defend a lawsuit in their corporate name.

Despite the ruling, Hayab and Pam continued to parade themselves as Chairman of Northern CAN, a situation that has generated disquiet and embarrassment within the Christian community which

precipitated the national body’s decision to abolish the illegal structures.