INEC Fixes Feb. 20 for 2027 Presidential, N’Assembly Elections

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed February 20, 2027 for the presidential election and National Assembly elections.

The INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan disclosed this while addressing a press conference on Friday in Abuja, where the commission formally released the notice of election and the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general election.

He recalled that for some time now, the issue about the notice of election has been a subject of speculation, adding that some people have even taken over the role of INEC by announcing their own date and schedule of activities for the 2027 general election.

Amupitan said this was sharply countered by INEC as it was greatly misleading and orchestrated by detractors.

He further recalled that at the Stakeholders’ meetings held last week, he informed participants that the Commission was watching, with keen interest, the ongoing amendment of the Electoral Act, 2022, at the National Assembly.

Amupitan stressed that the electoral body recognised the critical need for timely action to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of our electoral processes.

The INEC boss noted that it was imperative that the Commission acts swiftly to address any challenges arising from any delay that may result in logistical failure.

He stressed that by virtue of the 1999 Constitution as amended, the tenure of the President, Vice President, Governors and Deputy Governors of States of the Federation, except Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Ondo, and Osun States) would expire on the 28th day of May, 2027; while membership of the National and State Assemblies would stand dissolved on the 8th day of June, 2027.

Amupitan added that pursuant to Sections 76(2), 116 (2), 132 (2) and 178 (2) of the 1999 Constitution, elections to the said offices shall hold not earlier than 150 days and not later than 30 days before the expiration of the term of office of` the last holder of that office.