Ibrahim Gambari-led Group Slams Defections by Elected Govt Officials

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development (SCDDD), led by the immediate-past former Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, has berated various defections by government officials, stating that it has evil consequences on governance.

A state of the nation statement signed by the Executive Director of the group, Sani Bala, said: “The current wave of elected officials moving from their political parties to congregate in one party bodes no good. For a vibrant democratic society, opposition parties must perform their roles effectively.”

The Diplomacy and democracy group called on “the leadership of all duly registered political parties to promote internal democracy characterised by discipline, inclusiveness, accountability, equity, and justice in the pursuit of their legitimate party interests. They should uphold and abide by all established intra- party democratic tenets, thereby guaranteeing freedom of expression, and choices that shape the Nigerian political culture that resonates with the people.”

The Prof Gambari group further tasked the three arms of government, saying: “Governance institutions in the Executive, Legislature, and the Judiciary should team up, cooperate, and collaborate withoneen another to decisively address the issues of insecurity, endemic and systemic corruption, as well as the gross abuse of power threatening societal collapse.”

The group also tasked the elites, saying: ‘The Nigerian elite should be more patriotic in the derivation and use of the Nigerian common patrimony. They should ensure that governments at all levels uphold the guiding principles of democratic governance to restore durable peace and security and reduce the current biting economic hardships in the country.

“The judiciary should rise to the challenges of quick dispensation of justice and to restore public trust in the country’s legal system, consistent with the national laws.

“The Civil Society Organizations and the new media should intensify their efforts and be more dynamic and focused to motivate elite behaviour towards positive social engineering.”

The Centre said that at the centre of governance is the security and well-being of the Nigerian people, led with power generatedfrom the people, which necessitates strong democratic institutions, including political, economic, and social systems that promote the freedom, security, and welfare of the people.

On national security, the Savannah Centre noted with serious concern the impact of insecurity on the economic and social development of the country, despite the commendable new security strategies adopted to restore durable peace and security in the country.

According to the State of the Nation statement, the Centre welcomed what it described as “changes which include, appointment of new minister of defence, increased budgetary allocations to security and defence, high level diplomatic collaborations as well as the creation of some new security outfits, such as the Forest Guards; Aviation Security; Regional Security Outfits; and Local Vigilantes, resulting in the ongoing tremendous successful onslaught against insurgency, terrorism, and banditry in many states in the North.

“We, however, note with deep concern the alarming, rapid penetration of terrorists and kidnappers. and bandits into some southern states

“The Centre, therefore, calls on the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to urgently review the National Security Strategy Document that would guide all citizens in addressing their concerns on insecurity. It is imperative to re-emphasize the use of non-kinetic approaches such as youth employment, vibrant industrial economy, and investment in social welfare of the people.

“The Centre also wishes to urge the federal and state governments to follow through with the establishment of the regional security outfits and community policing, ensuring community ownership of the policing operations. It should also engage the National Orientation Agency and the Interreligious Peace Committee to carry out vigorous advocacy against insurgency, religious intolerance, banditry, and terrorist activities.”

On diplomacy and international relations, the Savannah Centre said there is no doubt that the sovereignty of several countries, multilateralism, and the rule-based world order are being challenged by the American exceptionalist posture.

“We commend Nigeria’s demonstrated strong political will and respect for the sovereignty of states, multilateralism, and a rule-based world order in resolving global challenges by insisting on a Nigerian-guided American onslaught on terrorism, banditry, and Boko Haram insurgency.

“We also appreciate the president’s shuttle diplomacy and the eventual nomination of substantive Heads of Nigeria’s Diplomatic Missions abroad, but we strongly urge the federal government to restore the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ political and diplomatic visibility in all matters of diplomacy and international relations.

“In addition, as a strategy to reposition the Nigerian Foreign Service to adequately project our national interest and respond to current global politics, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should urgently convoke a national dialogue beforethe 2027 general election, to reexamine the Nigerian Foreign Policy, which was last reviewed in 1981,” the SCDDD stressed.

On the 2027 general elections, the Centre said: “As we approach the 2027 general election, the federal government must take appropriate steps to ensure the peaceful and credible conduct of the elections in accordance with the Electoral Law and the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“To this end, we call on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to give in to any form of compromises and executive interference in the conduct of the 2027 general election. We wish to remind the federal government, the national security agents, and the judiciary of their honour and responsibilities not to use any executive influence on INEC.

“All leaders of political parties should speak out against electoral malpractices such as rigging, vote buying, ballot box stuffing, imposition of candidates, and other vices.

“The federal government, through the National Orientation Agency, NOA, should reconstitute its National Peace Committee, modeled after the Centre’s successful Council of the Wise, to advocate national peace before, during, and after the 2027 general election.

“The Nigerian electoral cycles have continued to witness dwindling voter turnouts nationwide. The Centre shall reconstitute its famous Council of the Wise to continue our advocacy and support for a free, fair, and credible general election in 2027. We, therefore, strongly urge the Nigerian eligible voters to be very conscious of the dangers of voter apathy and shying away from all forms of electoral vices, including vote-selling, ballot snatching, hate speech, among others.

“Finally, we call on INEC, security agencies, traditional and religious leaders, political parties and their candidates,s as well as the civil society and other groups to mobilise the electorate for a credible and violence-free 2027 general election,” Savannah Centre stated.