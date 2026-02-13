Four to Die By Hanging for Killing DPO in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Four out of 13 people standing trial for the killing of the former Divisional Police Officer(DPO) of Ahoada East Police Division, SP Bako Angbashim, have been sentenced to death by hanging by a Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt.

The late DPO, Amgbashim, was gruesomely murdered on September 8, 2023 and his body dismembered during a police operation in Odemude community in Ahoada East Local Government Area of the State.

The killing of Amgbashim raised tension in the area before the police, in collaboration with other sister security agencies, engaged in joint operation leading to the killing of the suspected leader of the cult gang, David Okparawo (2Baba).

Delivering judgement yes-terday, the trial judge, Justice Sika Aprioku, held that the prosecution team was able to prove beyond reasonable doubt the case of conspiracy, murder, membership of secret cult group and robbery against the four convicts including the native doctor who prepared the charm used in killing the former Ahoada East DPO.

Justice Aprioku ruled that the first defendant, Robinson Sonabari, who was the native doctor, Bright Okparawo (second defendant), Precious Amaeze, popularly called Selina (fourth defendant) and Loveday Jack, popularly known as Rugged Excess (fifth defendant), should be hanged on their neck until they are confirmed dead.

The judge also convicted and sentenced the sixth defendant, Samuel Nwadinma, to three years imprisonment for conspiracy while the third accused was discharged and acquitted of the four counts of conspiracy, murder, membership of secret cult group and robbery.

Justice Aprioku, in the judgement, also discharged Famous Okechukwu, Samuel Uchendu, Oyekachi Ikonwa, Godbless Nnamdi and Marshall Daniel, the ninth to 13th defendants who were found guilty of membership of secret cult group.

The court further said the discharged Famous Okechukwu, Samuel Uchendu, Oyekachi Ikonwa, Godbless Nnamdi and Marshall Daniel, who were guilty of membership of secret cult, have already served the terms by law in correctional facility, hence the need to discharge them.

Speaking with journalists outside the courtroom, lead prosecution counsel, Chigozie Amadi, from the Rivers State Ministry of Justice, who spoke alongside representative of the Police legal team in the joint prosecution, Celestine Dickson, commended the judiciary for ensuring that justice was served in the matter.

Dickson expressed concern how the police, whose job is to protect lives and property, have become the target of hoodlums.

He expressed optimism that the judgement will pass a signal to criminal elements that they cannot escape justice.

Also, immediate elder brother to former Ahoada East DPO, Akasoo Amgbashim, who travelled all the way from Nasarawa State, said the judgement of the court has healed a wound that the family of Amgbashim has been suffering since the gruesome murder of their brother.

He commended the judiciary, Rivers State government and Nigeria Police Force for the gift of ensuring justice in the matter.

Akasoo said the judgement will remain a reminder of the people that no single individual has the right to take the life of another.

The four convicts are among the 72 people earlier arraigned before the Rivers State High Court by a joint prosecution team of the Department of Public Prosecutions and the Rivers State Police Command over the murder of the late DPO.

During the earlier trial, 61 accused persons, including the Eze Ekpeye Logbo, Eze Kelvin Anugwo and a former Chairman of Ahoada East, Cassidy Ikegbidi, were discharged and acquitted due to lack of evidence by the prosecution, leaving 13 persons to face trial.