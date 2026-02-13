Foundation Organises Outreach for Widows in Kogi, Marks 5th Anniversary

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Jennifer Etuh Foundation has marked its five years of impact of service to humanity with a life changing widows outreach in Kogi State.

The Odu-Ogboyaga, Dekina Local Government Area of the became a hope-hub hosting a large-scale widows’ outreach that touched lives, restored dignity, and reaffirmed the power of compassionate intervention.

The outreach, held at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, brought together 1,200 widows drawn from eight communities which formed part of activities marking five years of transformation and impact by the foundation.

The participating communities included: Odu-Ogboyaga; Odu-Ofugo; Odu-Okpakili Ate/Ogane; Odu-Ajakagwu/Ajenojo/Olubojo; Odu-Ofomu/Igegeli; Odu-Adekpa Ofadu/Ajibela; Odu-Ikaka/Ogodanya, and Odu-Ajaruwa Eke.

This latest intervention followed closely on the heels of a landmark outreach in December 2025, when the foundation organised a widows’ outreach for 1,000 widows in Mallagum-Kagoro, in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

In what has been described as the largest single health insurance intervention of its kind in Kaduna State, all beneficiaries were enrolled into the Kaduna State Contributory Health Care Scheme (KADCHMA), granting them one year of access to comprehensive primary and secondary healthcare services.

At the Kogi outreach, the atmosphere was one of warmth, worship, celebration, and renewed hope. Delivering a word of encouragement, Brother Salami, a minister of the gospel, drew from Ruth 1 vs 1 – 5, reminding the widows that God’s love remains constant even in seasons of loss. Referencing the journey of Naomi and Ruth—women who moved from grief to rejoicing—he assured the widows that God is deeply aware of their struggles and remains committed to wiping away their tears and ushering them into seasons of rest and rejoicing.

Speaking on behalf of the foundation, the Programme Manager, Mr. Joe Otu, explained that the outreach was firmly rooted in the organisation’s vision and mission.

“Our focus as a foundation is to reach women and girls through quality healthcare, education, and economic empowerment,” he said.

“The widows’ outreach is a critical part of our empowerment intervention. It is our way of providing succour and reminding these women that they are seen, valued, and not forgotten,” he added.

Each widow in attendance received carefully curated gift packs containing food items, clothing, and financial support, a gesture that drew visible joy and heartfelt gratitude from the beneficiaries. Many described the intervention as timely and deeply impactful, particularly as January is traditionally one of the hardest months for widows and vulnerable families.

Looking ahead, the Programme Manager revealed that the foundation plans to sustain its momentum throughout the year by hosting eight free medical outreaches across its six state-of-the-art medical centres, strategically located within Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones and beyond.

As the widows departed the venue—many with smiles, deep gratitude, and renewed strength—the impact of the day lingered. More than an outreach, the event stood as a testament to what intentional compassion can achieve: restoring hope, affirming worth, and transforming lives, one woman at a time.