Bandits Demand N100m Ransom to Release Wife of Slain Forest Guard in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The suspected bandits that reportedly abducted the wife of the slain forest guard, Mrs. Funke Ogunrinde, in Oba-Isin town in Isin Local Government Area of Kwara State, have demanded the payment of N100million ransom.

Meanwhile, the ancient town of Oba-Isin has been under security watch as security operatives have taken over the whole town to ensure no further attack.

The suspected bandits, last Wednesday night, invaded Oba-Isin town around 7 p.m. and threw the town into confusion.

The development, however, led to the death of one of the Forest Guards, Mr. Raheem Ogunrinde, popularly called Baba Kafaya, during the exchange of gunfire between the bandits and the forest guards.

The incident was said to have led to the fleeing of members of the town to neighbouring communities for fear of further attacks.

However, a family source told journalists in Ilorin yesterday athatthe demand of N100 million ransom by the suspected bandits for the release of the wife of the slain forest guard.

She said that: “We were called this morning by the bandits that if we want our mother, Mrs. Funke Ogunrinde, alive, we should pay the N100million as ransom.

“And we have been moving up and down to get the money. We have also informed the bandits to reduce the money, but they have yet to listen to us.

“We are also grieved over the killing of our father, Mr. Raheem Ogunrinde, by the suspected bandits during their invasion of our town last Wednesday. We are arranging for his burial as I am talking to you now.”

In a related development, four people kidnapped on the Omu-Aran -Isanlu-Isin road in Kwara State on January 5, 2026, have regained their freedom.

THISDAY checks revealed that the abductees were released last Wednesday afternoon.

A security source confirmed the release of the abductees, saying: “The individuals released are receiving treatments in various hospitals in Ilorin and Omu-Aran, respectively.

“But in another twist of events, one person was killed and another one kidnapped on Tuesday evening on the Correctional Centre road,” he added.

He also noted that: “Residents of Isanlu-Isin and their neighbours are in a panicky mood over the closure of some schools.”

In another development, a suspected bandit, who disguised himself as a beggar, was arrested in Igbaja, Ifelodun LGA of the state, last Tuesday evening.

A security source disclosed that: “The suspect was caught disguised as a beggar in Igbaja.”

The source added that they received an intelligence report that some bandits have fled Baba Sango after realising that their informants posing as beggars were being tracked while roaming the towns and villages in Kwara South.

It disclosed that bandits hibernating in Baba Sango and Oro-Ago were moving to other senatorial districts, disguising themselves to avoid suspicion and arrest.