At 5th Anniversary, United Nigeria Airlines Announces Launch of Direct Flight from Lagos in New York

Chinedu Eze

Nigeria’s fast-growing carrier, United Nigeria Airlines (UNA) has announced that it would start direct flight to New York from Lagos, mid 2026, five years after it started operation.

During the period, the airline airlifted over 2.5 million passengers and added one regional flight service.

Speaking at a press conference to mark the fifth anniversary of the airline in Lagos yesterday, Chairman, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, said the airline has ordered 11 aircraft, including two A330-200 and six 737-800 aircraft in preparation for the operations.

Okonkwo said one of the aircraft, A330-200 will be delivered to the airline by the end of the second quarter of this year while the others will be delivered later in the year.

“We are starting some regional and international routes by the end of second quarter of this year, one of the A330-200 will be delivered to us by July 26, the second one will come in by October and by the end of the second quarter, we will fly direct to New York.

” We plan to start additional six regional and continental routes on or before the second quarter of 2026. These routes include but not limited to Dakar, Monrovia, Johannesburg etc. Plans are in advanced stage to commence international flights to Gulf states, Europe and America by summer 2026, everything being equal. These destinations include, Dubai, Jedah, Rome, New York, UK etc.

” To add to our existing 10 Aircraft in our operations as at today, we have acquired six 737 – 800 NG from Southwest Aviation and finalising negotiations for additional three of the same aircraft type all scheduled to be delivered before the end of 2nd quarter, starting from March 2026 when we take delivery of the first two aircraft. We had also leased 2 A330 – 200 wide body aircraft to support our international operations from Anka Aviation Turkey, to be delivered between July and October 2026 with first delivery on 26th of July, amongst other aircraft acquisition negotiations that deliveries may mature beyond 2026.”, Professor Okonkwo said.

To save cost and time, he said the airline has migrated from equivalent maintenance systems to Aircraft Maintenance Organisation (AMO) as a prelude to establishing its own Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility within the next three years.

He said, however, that the plan of Nigerian airlines to operate regional and international service is hampered by the absence of transit facilities at Nigeria’s major airports and called on concerned authorities to prove the facility at least at the Lagos and Abuja airports in other to enhance the operation of domestic airlines and make them compete effectively with foreign airlines.

He noted that when transit facilities are provided it will make Nigeria hub in West and Central Africa, as domestic airlines can now bring passengers from regional countries and take them farther to international destinations.

Speaking further on the roadmap for the next five years, Professor Okokwo said the airline’s ambition is to transform it from a leading flag carrier into a recognized continental aviation powerhouse, with strategic regional, continental, and eventually intercontinental routes.

” This roadmap is anchored on three pillars: Excellence in Passenger Experience, the airline will continue to invest in modern aircraft, innovative inflight services, and customer-focused digital solutions; Sustainable Growth & Partnerships, the airline would expand its network responsibly, leveraging strategic alliances, and growing its cargo and ancillary services and Impact Beyond Aviation , with this we will be supporting communities, nurturing talent, and giving back through initiatives that extend beyond the airport and the skies.”, he added.

Okonkwo also said, “Today, we celebrate not only that flight, but the journey we have taken since then — the challenges we faced, the heights we reached, and the horizons we aim to conquer in the years ahead.

Counting the achievements under the five years period, the Chairman disclosed that the airline has grown from a single route vision and four narrow body aircraft, ERJ 145, to a multiple fleet of 10 aircraft, uniting 16 cities across Nigeria and now reaching its first regional destination in Ghana.”

” We became an IATA member, a recognition of our operational standards and commitment to global best practices, and IOSA (IATA Operational Safety Audit) certified in a record time of two years of operations, testament to our international safety standards.

” Alongside growth, we have built a team of dedicated aviation professionals who embody excellence, discipline, and service. These include but not limited to both cockpit and cabin crews, engineers, dispatchers, ground officers, under graduates through our internship programmes etc. They all obtain world class training both in Nigeria and overseas.

“This journey was not without its challenges. Nigeria’s aviation environment is complex — from covid-19 era shutdown, regulatory hurdles to infrastructure constraints, currency volatility to operational pressures. Yet, each challenge strengthened our resolve and sharpened our focus. “, he added.

Speaking on flight delays, Okonkwo appealed to the flying public to be patient with airlines saying that some delays happen for safety reason and not a deliberate attempt to frustrate passengers.

The airline also unveiled its in-flight Magazine known as Harmony. It launched its loyalty and frequent flyer programme known as Unity Rewards