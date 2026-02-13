ARCON Inducts Brandlife Founder/CEO, Julius Agenmonmen, As Fellow 

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has inducted the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Brandlife Limited, Julius E. Agenmonmen, as a Fellow of the council –one of the highest honours in Nigeria’s advertising and marketing communications industry.

The ARCON Fellowship is awarded to professionals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, ethical practice, and long-term contribution to the industry. Only about 170 practitioners currently hold the title nationwide.

Agenmonmen’s career spans over three decades across multinational corporations and entrepreneurship.

He is a graduate of the University of Benin, where he studied Political Science and Public Administration and held several student leadership positions, earning an Alumni Award for outstanding contribution to the university community.

He began his professional career at Lever Brothers Nigeria (now Unilever Nigeria) as a personnel trainee and rose to assistant personnel manager before moving into marketing. Over the years, he progressed from brand manager to marketing manager, leading product innovations and campaigns that strengthened the company’s market position.

His experience extended beyond marketing to roles in sales, customer service, logistics, and commercial operations, giving him a broad understanding of business management. He also undertook international assignments with Unilever in Ghana, Zimbabwe, and the Netherlands, where he developed a global business perspective.

In 2008, Agenmonmen founded Brandlife Limited, which has since grown into a leading experiential and digital marketing agency operating across Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Ethiopia. The agency has also executed projects in Turkey and Angola for multinational clients.

Brandlife has received several industry recognitions, including the Experiential Marketing Agency of the Year award at the 2023 Nigeria Marketing Awards, as well as multiple awards from the Experiential Marketers Association of Nigeria.

Agenmonmen is also a Fellow of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (FNIM) and an alumnus of the Stanford Seed Transformation Programme. He is widely regarded as a mentor and advocate for professionalism within Nigeria’s marketing industry.

Industry stakeholders say his induction into the ARCON Fellowship highlights the growing importance of ethical standards, accountability, and leadership in Nigeria’s advertising sector, especially as the industry adapts to increased regulation and digital transformation.

Brandlife is a leading marketing agency specializing in experiential and digital solutions across Africa.

It creates powerful brand experiences, impactful activations, and digital campaigns tailored to resonate deeply with audiences. With headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria, Brandlife Limited and a dedicated regional office in Nairobi, Kenya, Brandlife Kenya Limited, the firm blends cultural insight, creativity, and digital innovation to drive authentic engagement.

From live events, retail activations, influencer partnerships, to strategic social media and digital storytelling, Brandlife ensures meaningful connections between brands and consumers.