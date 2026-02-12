Sani Recommits to Digital Literacy, Learning Opportunities for Every Child

John Shiklam in Kaduna





Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has reiterated his commitment to support initiatives that will expand digital literacy, promote innovation, and equal learning opportunities for every child.

The governor stated this on Wednesday at the DigiTruck Digital Skills Training Programme, tagged, “Class is Open Everywhere”.

Sani, represented at the event by the Commissioner of Youth Development, Gloria Ibrahim, emphasized that no child will be discriminated against, whether in urban or rural communities.

He noted that access to technology and the right skills is no longer a luxury but a necessity.

The governor said students in Kaduna State must not only be educated but must be equipped.

According to him, a fully equipped mobile digital classroom will move directly to secondary schools, ‘’bringing learning to the students instead of waiting for students to find learning. It ensures that opportunity is not limited by location.’’

The governor said the ‘’programme will introduce students to basic computing, AI fundamentals, digital creativity, and other essential 21st-century skills.’’

Governor Uba Sani pointed out that ‘’these are the very skills that will define employability, innovation, and leadership in the years ahead.’’

‘’During its stay in Kaduna State, the DigiTruck is expected to reach between 20 and 30 schools across our three zones, impacting over 1,000 students,’’ he disclosed.

‘’This means hundreds of young people will have their first real interaction with practical technology, and for many of them, this experience may shape their career paths,’’ he added.

Sani expressed confidence that an ‘’exposure like this will spark curiosity, build confidence, and inspire our students to see themselves not only as users of technology, but as creators and problem-solvers.’’

He urged the students to participate actively, ask questions, explore, and make the most of this opportunity,” adding that, ‘’the future you are preparing for, is already here, and this programme is opening the door for you to step into it.’’