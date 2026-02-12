MTN, MoC Sign Landmark Three-year Deal for MTN CHAMPS Until 2028 Olympics

Africa’s largest mobile network operator, MTN, yesterday reaffirmed its long-term commitment to Nigeria’s grassroots athletics ecosystem by signing a landmark three-year extension with Making of Champions (MoC) for the continued sponsorship of MTN CHAMPS through the LA 2028 Olympic Games.

The historic partnership was announced at a press conference inside the corporate headquarters of MTN Nigeria at its Plaza in Ikoyi, Lagos.

While confirming the sponsorship, MTN’ Chief Technical Officer, Yaya Ibrahim, said the landmark multi-year agreement confirms that MTN CHAMPS Seasons 4, 5 and 6 are now secured through 2028.

The sponsorship will provide athletes nationwide across all age groups, from Cadet and Youth to Junior and Senior, with a structured three-year runway to support long-term preparation toward the 2028 Olympic Games, the 2026 and 2028 World U20 Championships, and other continental and global competitions.

Similarly, Obiageli Ugboma, the Chief Risk and Compliance Officer (CRCO), MTN Nigeria, reaffirmed the telecommunications company’s commitment to youth empowerment.

“MTN CHAMPS Season 4 reflects our commitment to discovering and nurturing the next generation of Nigerian sports stars. We are breaking barriers and bringing the opportunity closer to home for thousands of aspiring champions. “At MTN, we are proud to play a role in shaping the future of Nigerian athletics, because investing in young talent today secures the victories of tomorrow,” she observed with enthusiasm.

MoC Founder and CEO, Bambo Akani, described the renewal as transformational: “This is an absolutely monumental and historic move by MTN. Never in the history of Nigeria have athletes across all age groups had such certainty of a multi-year runway to prepare for international, continental and national competitions all the way to the Olympic Games.

“A three-year runway allows athletes, coaches and institutions to plan properly for Olympic and World U20 cycles. We are about to witness a complete transformation of athletics in Nigeria, and I look forward to seeing the impact that MTN CHAMPS will have on Nigeria’s Olympic team in 2028.

“This is a rallying call for brands across the country to join MTN and partners such as Beacon Power Services in our mission to make champions for Nigeria at the LA 2028 and Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games and beyond,” concludes Akani whose MoC has given a new vista to track & field growth in Nigeria.

According to the schedule for the Season 4 of MTN CHAMPS roles out yesterday, Calabar will kick off this edition with MTN CHAMPS Athletics Classics between March 5 and 7, 2026.

It will be followed by the MTN CHAMPS Continental Relays in Jos between March 26 and 28, 2026.

The MTN CHAMPS Grand Final will hold in Ibadan from April 15 to 18, 2026 to cap the 2026 edition.

MoC also confirmed the possibility that the Calabar and Jos meets will be used to play a key role in Nigeria’s preparation ahead of the 2026 World Relays, with the AFN making plans to take Team Nigeria to qualify in those events at those events, while Ibadan that will host the Grand Final is projected to be the largest championship gathering in the competition’s history.

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of 10 new athletes into the MoC Athletics Academy following their standout performances at MTN CHAMPS Season 3.

The newly inducted athletes include: Victory Aganya, Emmanuel Akolo, Michael Aniche, Rebecca Enilolobo, Chidimma Esomonu, Abdulfatah Oduwole, Nneoma Okonkwo, Mighty Otunola, Destiny Reuben and Kehinde Seriki.

They will join the 20 athletes previously recruited from Seasons 1 and 2, bringing the Academy’s roster to a record 30 athletes as it strengthens Nigeria’s sprint and quarter-mile development pipeline through 2028.

Chief Tonobok Okowa, President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, who witnessed the event as technical partners of the MoC, said: “I have had the opportunity to attend some of the editions of MTN CHAMPS and the organisers have been doing very well.

“The impact has been evident, and we look forward to the role MTN CHAMPS will continue to play over the next three years in preparing our athletes for competitions on the continental and global stage. Also, some of our top athletes are members of the MoC Athletics Academy and have been invited to our Commonwealth Games camp. For this edition (Season 4), we’re going to be with you every step of the way.”