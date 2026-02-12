Lagos Takes Eco-Circulate Initiative to Ojokoro

The Lagos State Government will on February 28 extend its Eco-Circulate waste-to-value initiative to Ojokoro Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in a bid to deepen grassroots participation in environmental sustainability.

The programme, coordinated by the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Climate Change and Circular Economy (OCCE), headed by Mrs. Titilayo Oshodi, is designed to promote responsible waste management and circular economy practices among residents.

The one-day outreach, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., will take place at Akinsola Street, off Oguntonna Street, beside the MFM Church, Ajala, Ojokoro.

Through the initiative, residents are encouraged to bring sorted recyclable materials, including plastics, PET bottles, metals, cans, cartons, textiles, and paper waste, which can be exchanged for incentives such as cash, airtime, data, food items, and clean cooking gas.

Eco-Circulate focuses on waste valorisation, climate literacy, and inclusive economic participation, using education and community engagement to encourage environmentally responsible behaviour.

Since its launch, the initiative has been implemented in communities including Ayobo, Badagry, Ajah, Surulere, Onigbongbo, Maryland, the Trade Fair Complex, Fiki Marina in Victoria Island, Marwa in Lekki, and the Lagos State Secretariat. More than 8,000 residents have benefited directly, while about 50,000 others have been reached through outreach activities.

Officials said the programme has helped divert large volumes of recyclable materials from landfills, drainage systems, and waterways. Over 40,000 tonnes of recyclable waste have reportedly been collected and processed, contributing to reduced carbon emissions.

The Ojokoro edition will also feature a Climate Literacy for Children segment targeted at pupils aged eight to 10, aimed at encouraging climate-conscious habits from an early age.

The activation is being carried out in partnership with the Ojokoro LCDA, in line with the state government’s plan to strengthen recycling infrastructure and expand environmental awareness in underserved communities.