KAIAMA AND THE CRISIS OF INSECURITY 

For each of them, death came with brutal swiftness, reminding them even as they drew their last breath that there is a very steep price to pay for clinging to one’s conviction in a country where it has become immensely costly to do so.

Nigeria’s challenges with terrorism continue to push the country to the brink, pushing the very boundaries of what is acceptable and even possible in the country. As Nigerians were dealing with the horrendous news of the massacre of about 163 people in the Woro and Koro communities of Kaiama Local Government of Kwara State, revelations from the survivors revealed that what triggered the terrorists to open fire was the open rejection of their fundamentalist indoctrination by the people.

Apparently, for months, the terrorists had written letters, sent emissaries, and finally met the people, asking them to accept a more radical form of Islam. When the people refused to budge, preferring to break their nails on the boulder of their convictions, the terrorists spat brimstone and opened fire.

As usual, as has been the heartbreaking experience when these disturbingly frequent attacks occur, the authorities have rolled out protocols that translate to bolting the barn door only after the horse has bolted.

The sacrifices made by all those killed in the Woro and other communities must not be forgotten. These were poor Muslim villagers who were under no illusions that government could protect them. They had the odds stacked against them. Yet, from their reserves of courage, they found the conviction to reject terrorist indoctrination, showing fidelity to their religion and faith in their country even as death breathed down their necks. Nigeria remains that country where anything has become possible. As the country’s security architecture has creaked under the crushing burden of terrorist assaults, many people have fallen through the cracks. Many communities in the North have swallowed terrorist indoctrination hook, line, and sinker to preserve some stability, and many young people have been forced to join the ranks of the terrorists just to stay alive.

In recent times, the global spotlight has been on the fate of Christians in Nigeria, with the country having to grapple with accusations of genocide going on against Christians. What has often gone under the radar in the heat of the often incendiary debates is that terrorism has also taken a particularly catastrophic toll on Nigerian Muslims. Many Muslims have been slaughtered by terrorists, many mosques burnt down, and entire communities razed.

It is incredible the toll that terrorism has taken on Nigeria as a country. It is unbelievable how much people have suffered in the face of continuous terrorist attacks. Each time it happens, Nigerian authorities pledge it will be the last time only for it to happen again and again.

Nigeria continues to fail its most vulnerable populations. On their part, they are showing what it means to live in a country and love the country. They deserve all the protection they can get.

Until Nigeria arrives at the place where every citizen will feel confident in their security within the country, true development will remain a pipe dream.

Ike Willie-Nwobu,