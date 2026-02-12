Investment Summit Set to Boost MSMEs’ Support

Organisers of WIEG Investment Summit has announced the 2026 edition of the summit, taking place in Lagos on February 25th and 26th, which seeks to address the challenges militating against the support for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs,) cooperatives, and women-led businesses in Nigeria.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos to announce the 2026 summit, Lead WIEG representative and spokesperson, Mr. Bassey Essien, highlighted some of the challenges to include: Limited access to structured investment and capital; Gaps in investment readiness and compliance among enterprises; Fragmented engagement between policy, investors, and market actors; and Weak post-intervention tracking to measure outcomes, among others.

According to him, the summit will address the challenges by providing a platform that connects policy, private capital, and growth-ready enterprises.

“The WIEG Investment Summit is a curated, private sector-led event designed to deliver practical results for pre-screened MSMEs, cooperatives, investors, DFIs, and development partners. The structured engagement will cover investment readiness sessions, policy-to-market dialogue, and matchmaking. There will be post-summit continuity for tracking, reporting, and follow-up to ensure measurable outcomes. Importantly, the summit is non-partisan and carries no financial burden on government partners, while still aligning with public policy objectives,” Essien said.