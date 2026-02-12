Engine Rupture Forces Arik Air to Divert Flight to Benin Airport

Chinedu Eze in Lagos and Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





An engine rupture forced Arik Air’s Boeing 737-700 aircraft, registered 5N-MJF, operating Flight W3 740 from Lagos to Port Harcourt on Wednesday, to divert to Benin Airport as a precautionary safety measure.

According to a statement signed by the airline’s PR & Communication Manager, Adebanji Ola, the flight crew decided to divert after the operating crew heard a loud bang on the left engine of the aircraft, indicating engine damage.

“The aircraft was on its descent to Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, when the incident happened, and as a precautionary measure, the crew had to make a safe diversion to Benin.

“There were no injuries to passengers and crew as all 80 passengers on board were safely disembarked. Arrangements have been made to transport the affected passengers to their final destination,” the statement said.

Confirming the incident, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), added that during the cruise phase of flight, the crew detected abnormal indications on one of the engines.

“In accordance with established safety procedures, the flight crew conducted a precautionary engine shutdown and diverted to the nearest suitable airport, Benin.

“The aircraft landed without incident, and all passengers and crew disembarked normally. No injuries have been reported,” the NSIB explained said in a statement signed by its Director, Public Affairs and Family Assistance, NSIB, Mrs. Bimbo Olawumi Oladeji.

The NSIB stated further, “Preliminary observations at the diversion airport indicate significant damage to the affected engine based on initial visual assessment.

“In line with its statutory mandate and in accordance with international standards under ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organsiation) Annex 13 and applicable Nigerian civil aviation regulations, the NSIB has commenced an investigation into the occurrence.

“A preliminary assessment team is en-route to Benin to secure the aircraft, document evidence, interview relevant personnel and witnesses, and recover flight data and cockpit voice recorder information.”

The NSIB also stated that it was working closely with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Arik Air, and other relevant stakeholders to determine the sequence of events and any contributing factors.

The agency promised that a preliminary report would be issued within 30 days in accordance with ICAO Annex 13 provisions and a final report would be published at the conclusion of the investigation.