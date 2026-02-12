Bayelsa Deepens Angola Partnership, Moves to Activate MoU with Namibe Province

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Bayelsa State has stepped up efforts to strengthen economic and diplomatic ties with Angola, as it moves to implement a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Namibe Province during the renewed Nigeria–Angola Bilateral Commission.

The partnership, which began with an exploratory visit to the Angolan coastal province of Namibe, has now entered an implementation phase with both sides expressing commitment to translating agreements into tangible economic outcomes.

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Duoye Diri, said the relationship between Bayelsa and Namibe was built on shared economic characteristics and strategic interests.

Diri spoke while receiving a delegation from Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, led by Minister of State and Chief of the Civil House of the President of the Republic of Angola, Dionísio Manuel da Fonseca, at Bayelsa House in Abuja, on Wednesday.

The delegation included senior Angolan government officials and investment representatives.

Diri explained that the first visit to Namibe was exploratory, aimed at identifying areas of mutual interest.

Namibe, like Bayelsa, is a coastal region with strong potential in aquaculture, fisheries, marine services, and other blue economy sectors.

“Namibe is a coastal province like Bayelsa. We have a lot in common in terms of marine resources, fisheries and natural endowments. That informed our decision to foster closer cooperation,” the governor said.

He stated the second engagement coincided with the Nigeria–Angola Bilateral Commission meeting — the first in over two decades, the last having been held in 2005. The high-level meeting was attended by Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, federal government officials, Yusuf Tuggar, and representatives of subnational governments, including Nasarawa State.

It was during the session that Bayelsa State formally signed an MoU with Namibe Province, focusing broadly on economic development in sectors where both sides have comparative advantages. Nasarawa State also signed a separate agreement with another Angolan province.

The governor stated that although Nigeria and Angola had signed nearly 30 agreements over the years, many were not fully implemented. He described the renewed bilateral engagement as a deliberate effort to reverse the trend.

He stated, “What makes this engagement different is the emphasis on implementation. Many agreements were signed in the past but were not executed.

“This visit is a continuation of that renewed commitment to ensure that what we have signed does not remain on paper.”

He commended the Angolan Ambassador to Nigeria, Jose Bamoquina Zau, who was part of the visiting team, for working diligently to sustain relations between both countries.

Diri acknowledged the role of the Nigerian leadership in facilitating the revival of the bilateral commission.

The governor also disclosed that a planned reciprocal visit by Governor of Namibe Province had been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances, including the sudden loss of his deputy governor last year. He, however, expressed optimism that the visit would take place soon.

“We look forward to hosting the Namibe governor in Bayelsa so that we can further consolidate this partnership. Stronger ties between our states and provinces will ultimately strengthen relations between Nigeria and Angola,” Diri said.

The Bayelsa–Namibe cooperation reflects a growing trend of subnational diplomacy aimed at boosting intra-African trade, attracting investment, and unlocking the economic potential of the continent’s coastal and resource-rich regions.

With both sides signalling readiness to move beyond ceremonial agreements, the partnership is expected to focus on practical collaboration in fisheries development, aquaculture expansion, marine infrastructure and broader economic exchange, positioning Bayelsa and Namibe as strategic gateways for enhanced South–South cooperation.