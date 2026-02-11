Lasaco to Drive Growth in Nigeria’s Evolving Insurance Market

Lasaco Assurance Plc said it has planned to expand its market share through partnership, strengthened capital base and reinforcement of its operational, governance, technology and compliance focus. These measures are designed to create a resilient and high-performing organisation, capable of delivering on its strategic objectives.

The company said the plan represents a strategic move to strengthen its market position and drive sustainable growth, thereby sharpening its execution focus to navigates an increasingly regulated and competitive insurance landscape.

Speaking on the company’s evolving direction, Acting Managing Director, Ademoye Shoba, highlighted the importance of execution consistency and organisational alignment.

“As the business environment continues to evolve, our priority is execution. We are aligning our people, processes, and technology to ensure that our strategic intent translates into improved service delivery, stronger performance, and sustainable growth,” Shobo stated.

Speaking on the company’s finances, Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Rilwan Oshinusi emphasised the company’s focus on capital discipline, efficient resource allocation, and balance sheet resilience.

“Financial strength is the backbone of our execution strategy. We are optimising capital deployment, strengthening our balance sheet, and ensuring that growth initiatives are supported by prudent financial management. This positions us to meet regulatory requirements while delivering long-term value for shareholders and policyholders,” Oshinusi added.