Lafarge Expands Production Capacity of Ashaka Cement, Sagamu Plant

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Lafarge Africa Plc is expanding the production capacity of its Sagamu Cement Plant in Ogun State and Ashaka Cement Plant in Gombe State to 3.5 million metric tonnes (mmts) and 2.0 mmts per annum.

The two new plants will be dry plants with preheater kilns, vertical raw mills and roller presses for cement mills to make them energy efficient.

This was disclosed in a notice sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) by the Company Secretary of Lafarge Africa Plc, Adewunmi Alode.

Alode said that the expansion of the Ashakacem and Sagamu plants would improve product availability and enhance Lafarge Africa’s ability to serve customers efficiently across its key markets.

This expansion is coming after the announcement made last year that Huaxin Building Materials Group had acquired 83.81per cent of Lafarge Africa Plc.

Speaking on the expansion, the Group Managing Director/CEO, Lafarge Africa Plc, Mr. Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, stated that the expansion projects reflected the company’s long-term confidence in Nigeria’s growth and support for Nigeria’s infrastructure and construction needs.

Alade-Akinyemi explained that the project is beyond capacity growth to deliver operational and sustainability benefits but meant to support value creation for our customers and shareholders.

He said: “The expansion of our plants is a strategic investment that reinforces Lafarge Africa’s role in supporting national development. By increasing capacity at our flagship plants, we are strengthening our supply chain, improving our responsiveness to market demand, and positioning the business to better support critical sectors such as housing, commercial construction, and infrastructure.”