ASUU DEAL IMPLEMENTATION AS A MILESTONE

The recent announcement that the federal government has begun implementing a 40 % increase in the Consolidated Academic Allowance (CAA) for members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is a welcome development in Nigeria’s long-standing struggle to stabilise the tertiary education system. Education Minister Tunji Alausa confirmed that the increment, effective from 1 January 2026, is already reflected in some federal university payrolls and will be extended nationwide as institutions integrate the increase into their salary structures.

This step follows the 2025 renegotiation of the 2009 ASUU-FG agreement, which had become a flashpoint for years of disruptive strikes, lost academic calendars, and stalled national development in the education sector. A 40 % increase in allowances, coupled with directives to vice-chancellors to ensure compliance, signifies a renewed—if overdue—commitment by government to honour negotiated agreements and strengthen industrial harmony in universities.

However, while the pay rise represents a vital recognition of lecturers’ welfare and professional contributions, it should not be mistaken for a comprehensive solution to the systemic crises that have chronicled Nigerian public universities. Wage adjustments without deep reform risk being temporary palliatives rather than transformative measures.

First, low remuneration has undeniably contributed to reduced morale, brain drain, and diminished research productivity among academic staff. A structured increase in allowances linked to research, conference participation, professional development, and internet access is crucial for reenergising academic engagement and global competitiveness. But negotiation outcomes must also be matched with robust funding mechanisms that guarantee infrastructure, lab facilities, libraries, and modern learning environments. Without these basics, higher pay alone will not reverse decades of academic decay.

Second, the recurring cycle of negotiation, agreement, partial implementation, and renewed industrial action reveals deep governance weaknesses within the public education sector. The 2009 ASUU agreement should have been fully implemented or reviewed long before it became obsolete, triggering strikes that disrupted millions of students’ academic journeys. The lengthy renegotiation process—spanning several administrations accentuates the need for stronger institutional frameworks to manage and enforce labour agreements.

Third, a focus on lecturers’ pay must not eclipse the welfare of non-academic staff, including members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), whose struggles intersect with those of academic staff and whose exclusion from negotiations can fuel new tensions.

Ultimately, revitalising Nigeria’s university system requires more than adjusting financial incentives. It demands a holistic overhaul of governance structures, sustained funding for teaching and research, expanded autonomy for institutions, and clearer pathways for academic career progression. Strengthening partnerships with private sectors and international research networks, coupled with policies that protect academic freedom and institutional accountability, will be essential to reposition Nigerian universities at the forefront of global knowledge production.

The 40 % allowance increase is a step in the right direction but it must be part of a broader strategy that addresses structural weaknesses, nurtures academic excellence, and affirms the nation’s commitment to education as a public good worthy of investment, not an afterthought.

Felix Oladeji,

Lagos