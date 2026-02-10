  • Tuesday, 10th February, 2026

Trial of Alleged Killers of ARISE News Journalist, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, Stalls

Nigeria | 13 seconds ago

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The trial of alleged killers of ARISE News journalist, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, was on Monday stalled, at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, owing to the failure of the authorities of Kuje Correctional Service to convey them to the court.

When the matter came up on Monday, prosecution counsel, Adama Musa, told the court that the defendants were not in court for their trial.

Musa, who was not happy with the development, observed that the correctional service officials claimed they were unaware of the February 9 trial date, despite four witnesses being ready to testify in the case.

After the arraignment of the defendants on January 21, the court fixed February 9, 10, and 12, for trial.

The trial judge, Justice Mohammed Idris, who adjourned the matter to the following day, urged witnesses to remain available in the interest of justice.

Idris also ordered that hearing notice be issued to Kuje Correctional Service to ensure they produced the defendants in court the following day for trial.

‎The defendants were alleged to have carried out a violent robbery attack at Unique Apartments in Katampe Extension, Abuja, on September 29, 2025, where Maduagwu and Danlami, a security guard, lost their lives.

‎The 11 defendants were standing trial on a nine-count criminal charge, bordering on alleged conspiracy, armed robbery, and murder.

They were Shamsu Hassan, Sani Sirajo, Hassan Isah, Abubakar Alkamu, Abdulsalam Saleh, Suleiman Badamasi, Zaharadeen Mohammed, Musa Umar (alias “Small”), Mashkur Jamil, Suleiman Sani, and Abubakar Usman.

