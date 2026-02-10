  • Tuesday, 10th February, 2026

The Sun News Editor Buries Father February 13

Life & Style | 5 hours ago

The family of Osewele of Ukpoke in Ekpoma, Edo State, has announced the funeral activities of their father, grandfather and uncle, Pa Andrew Osewele Ekpenwele.

A centenarian and astute community leader, Pa. Osewele, was until his death the Odionwele of Uhiele in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

According to a statement released by Mr. Nat Osewele, family spokesman and News Editor at The Sun Newspapers, the rites of passage for the late astute leader will commence on Thursday, February 12 with a vigil Mass at the Uhiele Development Centre auditorium, off Ukpoke road at 4.00p.m. The traditional rites is scheduled for Friday, Febuary 13 at the residence in Ukpoke while entertainment of guests will hold on Saturday, February 14 at Ukpoke Primary School pitch.

The funeral activities will be rounded off with thanksgiving Mass at the Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Uhiele at 8am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a flurry of tributes have been pouring in for the late Pa Ekpenwele whose life has been described as a testament to purpose, dedication and service.

The Ukpoke Area Development Foundation (UADF), in a tribute by Sir Charles Osezua  and Dr. Ab-Ayeni, acting chairman and general secretary respectively,  eulogised its late Elders Council chairman as a cornerstone of peaceful existence, saying,

“He was more than a leader. He was a beacon of peaceful coexistence whose reign marked an era of accelerated development like never before in the community,” the group said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.