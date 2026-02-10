NBA Threatens Court Boycott Over Delay in Ngene’s Appeal

Stories by Steve Aya



The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has resolved to take decisive action, over what it described as persistent and unjustified delays in the appeal involving one of its members, Mr Bright Ngene.

At its recent deliberations, NEC approved the immediate constitution of a five-member Committee to interface with the Chief Judge of Enugu State, to ensure that a hearing date for Mr Ngene’s appeal is fixed within two weeks.

The Council expressed concern that the delay raises serious questions, about the protection of the rights of legal practitioners and public confidence in the administration of justice.

The Committee is to be chaired by Sammie Somiari, SAN, with Musa Attah, SAN, Chairman of the NBA Enugu Branch; V. C. Odo; Hon. Chidi Aroh; and Osato Uwagboe as members. Senior Advocates Emeka Obegolu and Abdul Muhammed, also volunteered to serve on the Committee.

According to NEC, the Committee’s mandate is to engage directly with the Chief Judge of Enugu State, to secure an expedited hearing of the appeal in the interest of justice, fairness, and respect for due process.

NEC further resolved that if a hearing date is not fixed within the stipulated two-week period, NBA Branches in Enugu State will commence a boycott of proceedings in the court of the Chief Judge. The Association also indicated that it would explore additional steps, including legal action, to challenge what it considers a violation of Mr Ngene’s fundamental rights.

The Council stressed that administrative delays within the justice system, must not be allowed to erode the rights of legal practitioners or undermine the rule of law.

The resolution, NEC stated, underscores the NBA’s commitment to defending its members, safeguarding due process, and ensuring accountability within the judicial system.