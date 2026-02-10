Ironbar Hails Otu’s Twin Honours, Says Awards Deepen Commitment

Chief of Staff to Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State, Dr. Emmanuel Ironbar, has described as a resounding endorsement of leadership defined by substance rather than spectacle, the recent twin honours of Doctor of Humanities by the Modibbo Adama University, Yola and the Governor of the Year by The Sun Newspaper Publishing Limited.

Governor Otu was last week, ushered into a rare moment of national affirmation as he received two distinguished honours on the same day, each drawn from different pillars of society, both of which underscore the depth, direction and growing national resonance of his administration.

Applauding the governor for the historic recognition, the chief of staff noted that it is uncommon for the academia and media, institutions known for rigorous scrutiny, to converge in celebrating a sitting governor on the same day, a development he said speaks volumes about Governor Otu’s credibility and governance philosophy.

“The honorary doctorate represents an acknowledgement of His Excellency’s intellectual stewardship and commitment to people-oriented development,” Ironbar stated. “Beyond the ceremonial robes and citations, it affirms a leadership that understands policy, values knowledge and places human capital at the centre of sustainable growth.”

He further explained that The Sun Newspaper’s Governor of the Year award reflects a broader national consensus on performance.

“This recognition is the product of independent evaluation, editorial judgment and public perception,” he said. “It validates the governor’s calm, consultative and results-driven approach, which has steadily earned the confidence of both citizens and stakeholders across the country.”

Ironbar noted that Governor Otu received the honours with deep humility, immediately dedicating them to the people of Cross River State.

“The governor has made it abundantly clear that these accolades are a tribute to the patience, resilience and collective faith of our people,” he said. “From the grassroots to the professional class, the people remain the true partners in this journey of renewal.”

Quoting the governor, the chief of staff revealed that Otu views the recognitions as a renewed moral obligation rather than a moment for celebration.

“In the governor’s words, ‘These honours do not signal arrival; they signal responsibility. They compel us to work harder, govern better and remain accountable to the trust reposed in us’,” Ironbar disclosed.

He added that the twin honours have further sharpened the governor’s resolve to deliver greater dividends of democracy.

“His Excellency has reiterated that recognition must translate into action, into more infrastructure, more economic opportunities, more security and a stronger social safety net for the vulnerable,” he said.

Ironbar attributed the recognitions to deliberate governance choices anchored on prudence, reform and strategic planning.

He highlighted key strides in fiscal discipline, infrastructural renewal, tourism revitalisation and institutional strengthening, describing them as outcomes of quiet diligence and purposeful leadership rather than populist grandstanding.

The chief of staff further noted that the Modibbo Adama University honour underscores Governor Otu’s enduring belief in education as the bedrock of societal advancement.

“His Excellency understands that nations rise on the strength of enlightened minds,” he said. “This recognition affirms his consistent advocacy for education, capacity building and knowledge-driven development.”

He also observed that the Governor of the Year award resonates beyond Cross River State, projecting the state as a model of stability and progressive governance.

“It reinforces the message that Cross River is back on the national development conversation—not as a spectator, but as a contributor,” Ironbar remarked.

The chief of staff affirmed that Governor Otu remains energised and resolute, drawing renewed inspiration from the honours.

“These recognitions have deepened his sense of duty,” he said. “Otu is more committed than ever to building a Cross River State anchored on inclusion, prosperity and shared progress, where leadership is measured not by applause, but by enduring impact.”