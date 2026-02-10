Coy Pushes for Acceleration of Nigeria’s Transition to Clean Energy

Rite Foods Limited has made an urgent call for the country to accelerate its plan to transition from the use of dirty and hazardous fossil fuels to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources such as renewables.

The FMCG company also restated its commitment to sustainable manufacturing and clean energy adoption.

The company made the call in Lagos, when it marked the 2026 International Day of Clean Energy with a high-level multi-stakeholders’ engagement focused on Nigeria’s energy transition journey and sustainable industrialization.

The forum themed, “Nigeria’s Clean Energy Transition: Balancing Risks, Trade-offs and Opportunities for Sustainable Growth,” was attended by government officials, regulators, energy experts, manufacturers, suppliers, sustainability advocates and media to examine practical pathways for integrating renewable energy solutions across Nigeria’s FMCG sector.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Rite Foods, Mr Seleem Adegunwa, reiterated Rite Foods’ commitment to embedding sustainability into its long-term growth plans while aligning strong business performance with environmental responsibility.

Represented by the General Manager, Corporate Planning and Strategy, Rite Foods, Mrs Barong Asiodu, Adegunwa said: ““For us at Rite Foods, energy is a business continuity priority. As the manufacturing landscape evolves, companies must proactively strengthen their energy resilience while reducing environmental impact.”

In her keynote address, Special Adviser on Climate Change and Circular Economy to the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Titilayo Oshodi, emphasized clean energy as both an environmental necessity and a strategic economic opportunity for Nigeria.