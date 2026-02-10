  • Monday, 9th February, 2026

Court Recognises Social Media as Legal Service in Pastor Okafor ‘s Case

In a landmark ruling, an Ikeja High Court has allowed social media influencers to be served with court documents via their active online accounts, signalling a major step in the digital evolution of Nigeria’s legal system.

Justice Akintunde Savage granted leave for Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, and Kelvin Emmanuel to be served through WhatsApp, Instagram, and other verified platforms in the suit filed by pastor Dr Chris Okafor against Nollywood Actress, Doris Ogala.

The case has been adjourned to February 25 for proof of service, and hearing of preliminary objections.

The court’s decision comes after the Claimant’s Counsel, Mr Ife Ajayi, explained that the originating process had already been published in a national newspaper, but physical addresses for the second and third Defendants were unknown. Ogala’s Counsel had requested the use of social media for direct service, which the court approved without objection.

The suit follows a January 22 order restraining the Defendants from mentioning Okafor, his Church, or Ministry on any platform and from releasing private materials, including texts, images, or videos, that could be used to blackmail or extort the Claimant. Justice Savage emphasised accountability, requiring the Bailiff to confirm proof of service online.

Legal experts say the ruling sets a precedent for the use of digital platforms in serving court processes, reflecting the justice system’s adaptation to technological realities, while protecting the rights of public figures and ensuring due process in high-profile cases.

