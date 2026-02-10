At Nigeria’s 2026 Energy Summit, Solewant Group Renews Commitment to Emerging Technologies

Olufunke Adeola

As the oil and gas industry leaders from across the value chain — the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), Petroleum Contractors Trade Section (PCTS), Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG), Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS), global energy leaders, African Heads of State, policymakers, investors, and innovators— gathered recently in Abuja for the 9th Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) 2026, Solewant Group was one of the industry players that showed a strong presence.

NIES 2026 was held at the State House, Abuja, under the theme: “Energy for Peace and Prosperity,” to mobilise local and international investments in Nigeria’s upstream, midstream, gas, power, and downstream value chains. Solewant Group, one of Nigeria’s most inspiring industrial success stories, exhibited its innovative technological solutions at Booth No. B40. The company evolved over 25 years from a modest pipeline coating service provider into a fully integrated energy-services conglomerate.

Solewant Group provides services in the areas of manufacturing of steel pipes, coating products, multi- layer coating application solutions and provision of coated pipes to oil, gas and water industries. It also offers cutting edge solutions that mirrors Nigeria’s industrialisation drive which signals what truly indigenous capacity can achieve in Africa’s energy sector.

The group is made up of key subsidiaries. One of the subsidiaries – Solewant Nigeria Limited (SNL) – is a leading giant in 3LPE, 3LPP, 5LPP, single- and double-layer bonded epoxy, anti-corrosion and concrete weight coating systems on pipes/bends, with pipe storage and preservation services. Another subsidiary, Field Joint Coating Limited (FJCL), is a world-class service provider of excellent supply and application of heat shrink sleeves, Kema module sealers, Solvent -free polyurethane, Solvent-free epoxy on girth welds and fusion bond epoxy coating on girth welds. Solewant Specialty Protective Coatings & Paints Limited (SSPC) is a provider of multi-layer, fusion bond epoxy, 100 per cent solid epoxies, internal efficiency and corrosion, flame spray, and PTFE(XYLAN) coating application services.

The fourth subsidiary, Pipe & Metals Industries Limited (PMI), is a leader in providing of pipe/metals technologies and coating solutions, engineering services – feasibility studies through planning and designs to supervision, fabrication, installation, commissioning and facility management – pipeline repairs, mechanical designs, and cathodic protection systems. It is also an expert in the construction of pipeline and flowline, steel structures, production facilities and installation/upgrade/commissioning of crude oil, water and gas process facilities.

The fifth subsidiary, Solewant Energy Training Institute (SETI), is a citadel of knowledge loaded with life transforming courses – pipeline engineering programmes, pipeline – risk management, construction management, installation, rehabilitation and repairs. It also offers courses in applied mathematics in coating technology, modelling and simulation in pipe coating technology, advanced pipeline coating technology programme, management programme for top-level professionals, short courses for entry and mid- level professionals.

At NIES 2026, Solewant Group showcased its diversified portfolio from these subsidiaries: Solewant Nigeria Limited (SNL) – Africa’s largest multi-layer pipe coating plant, delivering 3LPE, 3LPP, 5LPP, FBE, and Concrete Weight Coating solutions; Field Joint Coatings Ltd. (FJCL) – Onshore and offshore field joint coating and rehabilitation services; and SSPC – Specialty protective paints and coatings.

Others include: Pipe & Metals Industries Ltd. (PMI) – Steel pipe and metal fabrication; and SETI – Industry-focused energy training and certification. The company also showcased Engineering design, Pipe manufacturing and provision of steel pipes, 3-Layer polyethylene pipe coating services, Concrete weight coating solution, Steel pipe/metals fabrication and specialty coating solutions, Field Joint Coating Solutions, Cathodic Protection Solution and Manpower training services.

Speaking on the company’s mission and vision, the company’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Solomon Ewanehi, said: “Our vision is to be the first-rate world-class steel pipes and coating service provider for the oil, gas and water industry in Africa. Our mission is to provide excellent and reliable steel pipe and coating services, manpower training and research, using well-trained pipe/metals industrial experts and best modern technology to satisfy our clients.”

At NIES 2026, a landmark plenary session and high-level debate titled “Local Content Beyond Compliance: Building African Industrial Powerhouses,” brought together leaders from across the value chain. This event provided an inclusive platform for solutions-oriented discussions on regulatory harmonisation, cost optimisation, technology transfer, capacity utilisation, and merit-based contracting. For operators, contractors, producers, and service providers, the session reinforced that sustainable growth in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector depends on collaboration, competence, and a shared commitment to retaining maximum value in-country.

Speaking at NIES 2026, President Bola Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria’s ambition to raise crude oil production to 3 million barrels per day in the next five years, as his administration intensifies reforms aimed at restoring investor confidence and repositioning the energy sector as a pillar of national growth. Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Tinubu said his administration inherited an oil and gas sector constrained by inefficiencies, regulatory uncertainty and prolonged underinvestment, but had since taken decisive steps to reverse the decline.

According to him, the full implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) has provided regulatory clarity, strengthened governance and restored investor confidence across the sector. The President said Nigeria had also introduced transparent and competitive licensing rounds, while upstream activity had rebounded strongly, with rig counts rising significantly and final investment decisions exceeding $8 billion in major oil and gas projects.

He said average crude oil production had improved to about 1.6 million barrels per day, supported by initiatives such as ‘Project One Million Barrels Per Day’, stressing that the government was working towards 2.5 million barrels per day by 2027, with a long-term target of 3 million barrels per day of liquid hydrocarbons and 12 billion cubic feet of gas per day by 2030.

On his part, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, said Nigeria had become investment-ready following far-reaching legal, regulatory and fiscal reforms. Lokpobiri said the sector was struggling when the current administration took office, with declining production and stalled investments.

Lokpobiri said ‘Project One Million Barrels Per Day’ had delivered rapid gains, with production rising to between 1.7 and 1.83 million barrels per day and active rig count increasing from 14 in 2023 to over 60.

According to him, four of the seven major final investment decisions announced across Africa between 2024 and 2025 were in Nigeria.

Also, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, said gas production averaged between 7.5 and 7.6 billion standard cubic feet per day in 2025, while gas flaring declined to some of the lowest levels recorded in recent years.

Also speaking, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Bayo Ojulari, stated that Nigeria was an emerging global energy powerhouse, which should utilise its abundant gas resources to power Africa’s rise and contribute meaningfully to global stability.

Ojulari said though the African continent was endowed with vast energy resources, the issues of accessibility, affordability, and sustainability, remained a major challenge as over 600 million Africans were living without access to electricity.

He said that with 37 billion barrels of crude oil and 209 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves, Nigeria and the NNPC were ready to lead the charge in changing the narrative.

On his part, the Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG) and Managing Director of Aradel Holdings, Mr. Adegbite Falade called on the federal government to urgently address the persistent bureaucracy and streamline multiple fees and charges faced by oil and gas operators in the country.

While acknowledging some positive developments in the industry aided by government policy interventions, Falade said a few issues still discouraged operators.

The Secretary General of the African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO), Mr. Farid Ghezali used the occasion to roll out APPO’s ambitious goals for the $5 billion African Energy Bank (AEB), which is headquartered in Nigeria.

Ahead of the commencement of the multilateral financial institution by May 2026, Ghezali announced that the bank would mobilise $200 billion to support the gas transition and energy transformation of the continent, starting with the raising of $15 billion within three years by listing some major national companies and midstream projects in Africa.

Ghezali explained that the Bank was designed to unlock the $200 billion needed for the continent’s midstream-downstream project by 2030 and beyond. NIES 2026 brought together African leaders, global energy firms, investors and development partners, including the President of the Republic of The Gambia, President Adama Barrow; President and Head of State of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, who was represented by Mr. Domingo Mba Esono.

.Adeola, oil and gas investment advisor, writes from Lagos.