ASUU: FG Says Implementation of Agreements on Salary Increase Consolidated Tools Allowance Has Commenced

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has announced the federal government has fulfilled its obligation to implement 40 per cent increase in the Consolidated Academic Allowance (CAA) for ASUU members, with effect from 1st January 2026, in line with the agreement reached with the union.

He also revealed the implementation of key welfare components of its renegotiated agreement with the union, particularly its commitment to their well-being and the stability of the Nigerian university system has been taken into cognizance with the renewed hope initiative.

In a statement released Monday night and signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Folashade Boriowo, the Minister said some federal universities have already begun reflecting the approved increase in their salary payments.

Therefore, he directed that to ensure uniform implementation nationwide, “all federal universities are being formally notified to fully cascade the approved increment across their institutions and integrate it into their payroll structures so that all eligible academic staff benefit accordingly.”

In a directive issued to vice chancellors of federal universities, Alausa emphasized the need for strict compliance with the implementation framework for the Consolidated Tools Allowance (CATA).

He urged vice chancellors to make judicious use of available resources to ensure the successful rollout of the allowance.

He further noted the payment has already been captured and circularised by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), and that its inclusion in the 2026 budget is a formal statutory process.

The minister urged university managements to take proactive steps in utilizing their resources to effect prompt payment of the approved CATA in accordance with NSIWC guidelines.

“He emphasised that timely implementation of both the CAA increase and CATA will strengthen the academic environment, enhance staff morale, and support improved outcomes in teaching, research, and learning across Nigerian universities.”

Furthermore, the minister said the federal government reiterates its resolve to honour agreements entered into with stakeholders in the education sector and remains committed to constructive engagement, transparency, industrial harmony, and the continuous improvement of quality education in Nigeria.