  • Monday, 9th February, 2026

Aboyade, SAN Bags Oyo State at 50 Award

Business | 19 seconds ago

Pioneer Editor of THISDAY LAWYER, Ms Olufunke Aboyade, SAN has been conferred with the Oyo State Award at the State’s 50th Anniversary, which held at Ibadan last Tuesday, February 3, 2026.  

The Oyo State Government also gave a posthumous award to her father, late Professor Ojetunji Aboyade, a world renowned Economist.

 According to Oyo State Government, the honours are in recognition of individuals whose lives and work have made enduring contributions to the growth, reputation, and development of Oyo State, both locally and internationally.

The award presentation ceremony, Oyo State @ 50 celebrations held at the State Banquet Hall, Oyo State Government House, Agodi, Ibadan and was hosted by Governor Seyi Makinde.

Ms. Aboyade is the Managing Partner of Aboyade & Co. She is a Notary Public, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (UK), Nigeria Branch. She obtained her LL.B from the University of Ife at the age of 19, graduating in the top one percent of her class, and proceeded to the Nigerian Law School, where she again, graduated with distinctions.

She later earned an LL.M from the University of Cambridge, Jesus College, in 1985, achieving first-class grades in several courses.

In 2013, she was conferred with the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, becoming the first female SAN from Oyo State, and the only woman from her Law School set to attain the prestigious rank.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.