Aboyade, SAN Bags Oyo State at 50 Award

Pioneer Editor of THISDAY LAWYER, Ms Olufunke Aboyade, SAN has been conferred with the Oyo State Award at the State’s 50th Anniversary, which held at Ibadan last Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

The Oyo State Government also gave a posthumous award to her father, late Professor Ojetunji Aboyade, a world renowned Economist.

According to Oyo State Government, the honours are in recognition of individuals whose lives and work have made enduring contributions to the growth, reputation, and development of Oyo State, both locally and internationally.

The award presentation ceremony, Oyo State @ 50 celebrations held at the State Banquet Hall, Oyo State Government House, Agodi, Ibadan and was hosted by Governor Seyi Makinde.

Ms. Aboyade is the Managing Partner of Aboyade & Co. She is a Notary Public, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (UK), Nigeria Branch. She obtained her LL.B from the University of Ife at the age of 19, graduating in the top one percent of her class, and proceeded to the Nigerian Law School, where she again, graduated with distinctions.

She later earned an LL.M from the University of Cambridge, Jesus College, in 1985, achieving first-class grades in several courses.

In 2013, she was conferred with the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, becoming the first female SAN from Oyo State, and the only woman from her Law School set to attain the prestigious rank.