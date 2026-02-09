Prince Abiola Olojo-Kosoko Declares ‘Self as Legitimate Oloja-elect of Lagos

Sunday Ehigiator

Prince Abiola Olojo-Kosoko has declared himself the legitimate Oloja-elect of Lagos, insisting his emergence followed due process as stipulated under the Obas and Chiefs of Lagos State Law regulating the selection of the traditional stool.

Olojo-Kosoko made the declaration during a recent interview in which he outlined the selection process within the Kosoko Royal Family and addressed the ongoing dispute over the chieftaincy position.

Speaking during the interview, Olojo-Kosoko maintained there is no ambiguity regarding his position within the Kosoko Royal Family.

“To the best of my knowledge and to the King Kosoko Royal Family / Oloja of Lagos Chieftaincy Family, there is only one Oloja-elect, which is my humble self, Prince Abiola Olojo-Kosoko. It would interest you to know that the selection of who occupies the Oloja of Lagos stool is regulated by Obas and Chiefs of Lagos State Law.

“This law recognises nine ruling houses in the Kosoko Royal Family. I am from the Akinsanya Olojo Ruling House, one of the nine accredited ruling houses, and next in succession for the Oloja of Lagos Chieftaincy according to the Obas and Chiefs of Lagos State Law 1981 regulating the selection of the Oloja of Lagos Chieftaincy.”

He alleged that attempts to present another individual as Oloja-elect were irregular.

“This is not to deny the fact that we woke up to hear about a palace coup initiated by five persons. Of the five persons, one is the head of the Meshimo Ruling House and the Deputy Olori Ebi of the Kosoko Royal Family.

“Prince Jide Kosoko is the head of the Oteniya Ruling House, the self-proclaimed Oloja-elect. However, as of today, the Akinsanya Olojo ruling house has not been officially informed of the reason, because it is not the consensus of the kingmakers who were saddled with the responsibility of candidate ratification. Thus, I am Prince Abiola Olojo-Kosoko, the Oloja of Lagos-elect.”

Providing background on the selection process, he explained that his emergence followed the laid-down customary and legal procedures.

“The Registered Declaration states that when there is a vacancy in the chieftaincy, a competent manager of the Olori Council of heads of family of the Kosoko descendant shall announce the name of the ruling house entitled according to Customary Law to provide candidates to fill that vacancy.

“Aside from being from one of the accredited nine ruling houses who are direct descendants of King Kosoko, to emerge as an Oloja, suitable candidates have to present their plans and vision for the role. This is something like a manifesto where a candidate has to convince the kingmakers about the values he intends to bring to the family as the Oloja.”

Olojo-Kosoko said the process that produced him began after the death of the last Oloja of Lagos, Chief Adebola Idris Disu Ige, in 2017.

“The head of the King Kosoko Royal Family, Alhaja Chief Mutiat Ashabi Abimbola Alli-Balogun, directed the general secretary, Prince Sikiru Adeoye Kosoko, to officially notify the Akinsanya Olojo ruling house about the vacancy in the stool of Oloja and the need for the ruling house to present a candidate as the next in line to produce the Oloja of Lagos.”

He explained that 11 aspirants initially indicated interest in the position, but the number was reduced after internal screening.

“At the level of Akinsanya Olojo Ruling House, there were seven kingmakers involved in the selection process. Eleven persons, including myself, signified interest and a date was fixed for the screening process to select an ‘Omo Oye’ – ‘Omo Oye’ is the ruling house representative for the final selection.

“On the date fixed for the internal screening process with the Akinsanya Olojo, nine of the initial 11 opted out of the process. Two people were left: myself, Abiola Olojo-Kosoko, and Isah Aregbe went through with the process.

“At the end of the screening, I got four votes whilst Isah Aregbe got three votes from the seven kingmakers in the Akinsanya Olojo Ruling House. My nomination was communicated to the head of the family.”

He said objections from some family members led to a rerun of the selection process supervised by the Oloja-in-Council.

“To avoid chaos and ensure fairness, the Olori-Ebi referred the selection process to the Oloja of Lagos Chieftaincy kingmakers in Council.

“The Council was headed by the Olori-Ebi, Alhaja Chief Mutiat Ashabi Abimbola Alli-Balogun, who decided to accommodate a rerun of the selection process. The selection process was supervised by family Legal Adviser, Barrister Tokunbo King.”

He added that after further screening, he secured unanimous support.

“Sequel to the individual screening and interview process with the Oloja of Lagos Chieftaincy kingmakers in Council, each contestant received the kingmaker’s verdict, and all three contestants were called in to get the final verdict.

“The minutes of proceedings for this process were documented. I got the vote of the entire nine kingmakers who raised their hands to signify my appointment on the 12th day of December, 2020.”

He said he was subsequently presented to the general family at the Ereko Palace.

“On 31st of December, 2020, I was presented to the general family at the Elereko Palace, the official residence of the Oloja of Lagos. As demanded by the custom and tradition, I was officially led into the palace where my hand was raised again for every member of the King Kosoko family to pay homage in line with the Obas and Chiefs law.”

Olojo-Kosoko said he received formal approval from the Olori-Ebi shortly after.

“The activity of Friday, 31st December, 2020 and the subsequent letter of approval I got from the Olori-Ebi, Alhaja (Chief) Mutiat Abimbola Ashabi Alli-Balogun on 4th of January, 2021, closed the nomination and ratification process of the Oloja-elect of Lagos at the level of the Kosoko Royal Family.”

He, however, expressed concern that final ratification by the Oba of Lagos had not been granted.

“The next step, according to the Obas and Chiefs law of Lagos State, is for the Oba of Lagos, by virtue of being the Chairman of the Council of Obas and Chiefs of Lagos Island Local Government, to serve as the consenting officer of the decisions of the kingmakers and the Olori-Ebi general of the King Kosoko Royal Family. Unfortunately, it has been five years, 28 days, and still counting.”

Speaking on the dispute with Prince Jide Kosoko, he said: “Prince Jide Kosoko is not the Oloja-elect until the court says so. Prince Babajide Kosoko is currently the head of the Oteniya ruling house, the Chairman of the King Kosoko Family Central Working Committee and the past Chairman of the Kosoko Reconciliation Committee.”

He added that legal action was necessary to resolve the dispute.

“Yes, the Akinsanya Olojo Ruling House of the King Kosoko Royal Family is in court as the next in succession for the Oloja of Lagos stool, according to the registered declaration made under the Obas and Chiefs of Lagos State Law 1981, regulating the selection of the Oloja of Lagos Chieftaincy. We believe the court process will give the world all the answers.

“The judiciary is a proven platform to uphold and keep important records, especially of names and actions as they are happening.”

Beyond the chieftaincy tussle, Olojo-Kosoko highlighted his cultural and heritage preservation efforts.

“As a promoter of culture and preserver of heritage, the manifesto I presented as an aspirant to the stool of the Oloja of Lagos proposed the institutionalisation process of many activities to burnish the King Kosoko Royal Family and the Oloja Chieftaincy family brand and image.”

He also spoke about efforts to rehabilitate the Ereko Palace and promote historical awareness through cultural initiatives, including the establishment of the King Kosoko Memorial Museum and lecture series.

“The goal of institutionalising King Kosoko’s memory is to educate younger generations both within and outside the family about our roots, values and achievements,” he said.

The dispute over the Oloja of Lagos stool remains unresolved, with the matter currently before the court.