Nigeria, US Deepen Partnership to Combat Terrorism

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Nigeria and the United States have strengthened their security partnership during the working visit of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) Commander, General Dagvin Anderson, to Abuja.

According to a statement by Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, General Anderson was received by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, Minister of Defence General Christopher Musa (Retired), Chief of Defence Staff General Olufemi Oluyede, Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, and other senior officials.

During the visit, General Anderson and Nigerian leaders discussed shared security priorities, with a focus on countering terrorist organisations that pose threats to Nigeria, the United States, the wider region, and global security.

The discussions also covered military training and capacity building, laying the groundwork for future joint exercises, operational collaborations, and specialised training programmes.

The partnership aims to leverage unique U.S. capabilities to enhance Nigeria’s defence readiness.

General Anderson also visited the joint U.S.–Nigeria intelligence fusion cell, a critical facility that strengthens Nigeria’s intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities.

The cell is designed to build enduring capacity and support real-time operational outcomes, enhancing Nigeria’s ability to respond independently to security threats.

During engagements with senior Nigerian security officials, General Anderson reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to supporting Nigerian-led solutions through intelligence sharing, technical advice, and training.

These initiatives are intended to bolster Nigeria’s operational autonomy while deepening the bilateral defence relationship.

The visit underscores the growing collaboration between Nigeria and the United States, highlighting both nations’ shared commitment to regional stability, counter-terrorism, and professional military development