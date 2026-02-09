New Reality TV Show, ‘Queen of Africa’, to Celebrate African Women’s Leadership

Mary Nnah

Africa has taken a major step towards amplifying women’s voices and leadership with the launch of “Queen of Africa,” a pioneering continental reality TV show.

The show brings together 54 women, one from each African country, to compete for the title of Africa’s First Lady. The competition is designed to challenge gender inequality, promote cultural pride, and foster unity across the continent.

The Executive Producer of the show, King Jerry Nrialike, said during a world press conference in Lagos during the weekend that the platform was created to confront the cultural and societal barriers that have long marginalised women.

“Women have long been marginalised due to cultural and societal barriers. Our goal is to empower women, especially those who need it most. This platform is about creating real opportunities for women to lead, inspire change, and foster unity across the continent”, he said.

The competition is open to women aged 25-40, with each country nominating one contestant through a transparent voting process involving both local participation and a global audience. The eventual winner will be selected based on merit, leadership capacity, and public votes and will hold the title for a two-year reign.

The Queen of Africa will receive a $50,000 cash prize, a branded vehicle courtesy of Innoson Motors, and international recognition as a continental ambassador for African women.

Nrialike described “Queen of Africa” as more than just a television programme, noting, “Queen of Africa is a movement aimed at breaking the glass ceiling and accelerating women’s development across Africa.”

“The show will spotlight powerful stories of courage, innovation, and leadership, positioning contestants as role models and agents of social transformation.”

The reality series will be streamed across multiple social media platforms, ensuring wide accessibility, global visibility, and a strong digital footprint while projecting Africa’s narrative through the lived experiences of its women.

Chief (Lady) Gina Orazu, President of Uto Umuokpu Anambra USA Women Association and Co-Producer of Queen of Africa, emphasised the importance of collective support, saying, “We need to push Africa forward by telling our own stories and celebrating our excellence.”

The initiative has already begun to attract strong interest from local and international stakeholders committed to advancing African leadership, gender equality, and cultural pride.

With backing from indigenous brands such as Innoson Motors and a growing network of partners, the Queen of Africa project is poised to become a catalyst for transformative change across the continent.

As Lady Orizu affirmed, “This platform will create opportunities for women to rise, lead, and tell Africa’s story in their own authentic way.”