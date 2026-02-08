Valentine’s Day: Little Luxuries of Love

Not all luxuries come with a price tag. When it comes to love, luxury is about intention, thoughtfulness and purpose. From curated experiences to meaningful gestures, discover ways to indulge your partner and create memorable Valentine’s moments, no

matter your budget, writes Vanessa Obioha

Valentine’s Day is just a few days away and whether we choose to admit it or not, love deserves to be celebrated, regardless of our marital or financial status. What makes this special day of love significant is that it extends beyond romantic love. It can be celebrated with family members and those in less-privileged circumstances in the society. And if you are single, divorced or widowed, who says self-love is not to be celebrated? A quiet morning over coffee, a handwritten note tucked into a bag, or a carefully planned experience can feel indulgent when done with care. Here are five little luxuries that will make someone feel cherished, whether lavish or simple.

Curated Moments that Matter:

Love is best experienced together, and the richest luxury is found in shared moments. This Valentine’s Day, think of ways to make this experience unforgettable. From private rooftop dinners to home-cooked meals sprinkled with roses and candles, make each moment intimate and warm. It’s the thought and care that turn ordinary evenings into unforgettable memories.

Sensory Delights: Extend your gifts beyond the visual this Valentine’s. Explore scents at a perfume bar, feel the colours and textures of art, savour the taste wines, hit the dancefloor with smooth moves, or gift chocolates, flowers, or bespoke candles that delight the senses and linger in memory.

Self-Care Indulgence: Self-care is a love language everyone can speak. A spa day, a beauty treatment, or even a quiet moment of reflection shows not only that you care for others but also that you value yourself, and that, in itself, is luxurious.

Gifts That Glow: Thoughtful gifts leave a lasting expression more than generic gifts. More so, they are more luxurious. So when choosing a gift for your loved one this Valentine’s Day, make it count. Be intentional about it. Discover what truly delights your partner. Whether a carefully chosen designer piece or a handwritten note, let your gestures reflect appreciation, style, and intention.

Hearts in Motion: Shared adventures are a playground for the heart, and one of my favourite ways to spend Valentine’s Day. Adventure has a way of turning moments into memories and helping you rediscover each other. You can tick off items on a bucket list, book a helicopter ride or discover a new location where you can both explore nature and history.

The Gift of Time The most precious Valentine’s Day gift you can give to anyone is your presence. It’s a gentle gift that says ‘I’m here for you.’ And it can be expressed in a myriad of ways. A morning shared over a coffee, a quiet evening walk, or a simple staycation conveys love more profoundly than any material gift, because time, given freely, is a treasure all its own.