Thought Pyramid Names 20 Artists for Next of Kin Series 8

Yinka Olatunbosun

Thought Pyramid Art Centre has unveiled the 20 finalists for the eighth edition of its flagship juried art project, Next of Kin (NOK) Series 8, themed “Fragments of Being.” The announcement followed a two-month global call for entries and was formally made at a press conference held on Saturday, January 31, at the Thought Pyramid Art Centre in Lagos.

Coordinated by the Exhibition Director and project initiator, Ovie Omatsola, this year’s edition recorded a notable increase in international participation, with entries from London, South Africa and Nigeria, alongside applications from artists in the African diaspora. According to Omatsola, the theme Fragments of Being invites artists to interrogate the evolving nature of human identity.

“This year’s theme challenges artists to explore how memory, culture and time shape who we are,” he said. “So much is happening around us—people are constantly changing, taking on new personas, and in many cases losing touch with who they are. We are interested in seeing how visual artists interpret these shifts through research and creative expression.”

The press conference also featured a mentoring session for participating artists, underscoring the project’s commitment to nurturing young African talent. The session was led by two distinguished art professionals.

One of the speakers, Dr. Adeola Balogun—an award-winning sculptor and senior lecturer at Yaba College of Technology—delivered a talk titled “The Art of Endurance: Sustainability of Career and Creative Vision.” He emphasised that a long and impactful artistic career depends on continuous growth and adaptability, citing artists such as Bruce Onobrakpeya and Demas Nwoko as examples of practitioners who have remained relevant by evolving with time and technology.

Balogun advised young artists to define their purpose, develop a personal voice, remain consistent and authentic, and actively seek mentorship. “Consistency breeds authenticity,” he said, stressing the importance of deliberate and disciplined studio practice for long-term success.

The second speaker, Olatoye David, presented a session titled “The Art of Standing Out: Becoming a New Vanguard on the Global Art Stage.” He encouraged participants to think strategically about positioning themselves within the international art market and building distinctive professional identities.

From hundreds of submissions, 20 finalists were selected to advance to the exhibition stage. They are: Adetoro Debas; Ahmed Adeleke Sadiq; Chimzuroke Ogbuagu; Dumbor Kkemgbara Debeeh; Elijah Imisioluwa Adegbite; Emmanuel Cyril Ekong; Emmanuel Gbenga Eweje; Emmanuel Merit Adeyeye; Gugulethu Brendan Ndlalani (South Africa); Hamed Qozeem Olamilekan; Ifeanyichukwu Joy Munachimso; Joseph Odeh Ogbole; Julius Ojomugbo Odah; Michael Oluwatomileyin Shrounke; Progress Jesutomiwa Giwa; Taiwo Taoheed Olawale; Theophilus Chinonso Agunwa; Tosin Paul Ajayi; and Zayyad Abdulkadr.

The finalists’ works will be exhibited from Sunday, April 5 to May 8. At the exhibition opening, one overall winner will be announced. The winner will receive a solo exhibition prize valued at ₦6 million in 2027, offering a significant opportunity to enter the professional art market with full institutional support.

The project is sponsored by Nigeria Machine Tools and Trustbanc, in support of artistic excellence and cultural development in Africa.

Founded in 2018 by Thought Pyramid Art Centre, Next of Kin is an annual competition and exhibition designed to identify emerging artists with strong originality and creative vision. Over the years, it has produced internationally recognised artists such as Forbes-listed Antonia Nneji, Ikechukwu Ezeigwe and Christian Allison, as well as recent winners Idowu Emmanuel and Olalekan Adeyemi Julius.

With its expanding international reach and strong emphasis on mentorship, Next of Kin Series 8 continues to establish itself as a vital platform for shaping the future of contemporary African art.