Southern Govs Condemn Kwara Terror Attack, Seek Arrest of Perpetrators

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Southern Governors’ Forum has commiserated with the Government and people of Kwara State over the deadly terrorist attacks that claimed at least 162 lives in the villages of Woro and Nuku in Kaiama Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

In a statement issued yesterday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, the Chairman of the forum and Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, expressed deep sorrow over the incident, describing it as a tragic and unfortunate act in which innocent and law-abiding citizens were brutally murdered while going about their lawful activities.

The governor condemned the reported targeting of residents who allegedly refused to adopt Sharia law, noting that homes and shops were burnt while several people were kidnapped by the attackers, who are believed to be affiliated with Boko Haram

He described the act as most horrendous, stressing that Nigeria remains a secular state that respects freedom of religion.

Abiodun called on law enforcement agencies to track down the perpetrators and ensure they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, insisting that Nigerians deserve to live without fear of senseless violence.

He said, “On behalf of myself and my colleagues in the Southern Governors’ Forum, I express our deepest condolences over the dastardly terror attack in Kwara State, in which jihadists murdered innocent people in cold blood.

“This is senseless violence that must be nipped in the bud. We urge the security agencies to intensify their operations against the perpetrators of this terrible incident and bring them to book.

“They must never get away with this. They must be hunted down and dealt with severely.

“We commiserate with His Excellency, Governor AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq, and the people of Kwara State over this tragic incident.

“We hope justice will be served while the security agencies do everything within their power to ensure that the slaughter of innocent citizens comes to an end.”