Shettima Leads FG’s Delegation to Condole With Victims of Kwara Attack, Promises to Restore Peace

Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday affirmed President Bola Tinubu’s determination to restore peace and tranquility in Nuku and Woro villages in Kaiama Local Government Area (LGA) of Kwara State in the aftermath of last Tuesday’s attacks on the communities by terrorists.

He assured the communities that, while the President had ordered the deployment of a battalion of the Nigerian Army to Kaiama, all hands were already on deck to rid the affected communities and the entire state of insecurity.

Shettima gave the assurance when he led a federal government delegation to commiserate with the people of Kaiama LGA and the Governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, over the deadly terrorist attack that claimed several lives.

The Vice President disclosed that President Tinubu had instructed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to mobilise all resources, in partnership with the Kwara State Emergency Management Agency, to provide succour and support to the distressed communities.

According to him: “We are here at the behest of President Bola Tinubu to commiserate with you and the good people of Kaiama and Kwara State, by extension, over the tragedy that befell our communities of Woro and Nuku in the evening of Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

“The tragic killings had shocked Nigerians because the victims were peaceful members of the communities that were dedicated to building peaceful livelihood, while they practice their religion peacefully and harmoniously, as the injunctions of Islam have instructed”.

Shettima extended heartfelt condolences of President Tinubu and the federal government to the state government and those who lost their loved ones in the gory attacks, noting that all hands were already on deck to restore peace in the community.

“Please accept our heartfelt condolences on behalf of President Bola Tinubu. A battalion of the Nigerian Army had been deployed to Kaiama, and all hands are on deck to ensure that peace and tranquility are restored to those communities,” he added.

The Vice President did not disclose the measures being taken to restore peace in the area, observing, however, that “security issues are sensitive issues and we do not have to divulge most of the actions that our security establishment is taking.

“But I’m here fundamentally to commiserate with the government and people of Kwara and the people of Kaiama, in particular, over the tragic loss of lives and to reassure the good people of the state of harmony. Our prayers are with you, our empathy is with you,” Shettima added.

Earlier, the Chairman of the North East Governors Forum, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, extended the condolences and sympathy of the North East Governors to the people and government of Kwara State over the tragedy.

“As Muslims, we believe in destiny, and it is our sincere hope that, by God’s grace, this act will not happen again. Our prayers are with you, and it is our sincere prayer that Almighty Allah will forgive those who have lost their lives and grant them Aljannah firdaus,” Zulum prayed.

Responding, Governor AbdulRasaq of Kwara State applauded the swift response of the federal government to the incident, saying, “as confirmed by the Local Government Chairman, troops are already on the ground, and the Operation Savannah Shield is in motion.

“As you can see, we were welcomed at the airport by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) Second Division of the Nigerian Army. A DIG is on the ground. We truly appreciate the response of the Federal Government, and representatives of NEMA have been on the ground since the incident happened.”

The governor called for continued prayers for a better situation and better security in Nigeria, just as he said, “One is short of words and what to say, but we will continue to support our President, the Vice President, and our leadership for God to guide them in the affairs of this nation.”

Also, the Chairman of the Kaiama Local Government Area, Hon. Abdullahi Danladi, expressed gratitude to President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima for the immediate deployment of a military battalion to the area, and thanked the Governor of Kwara State for his leadership.

On his part, the Emir of Kaiama, HRH Alhaji Mu’azu Shehu Omar, also applauded President Tinubu for the prompt action taken after the massacre in Kaiama.