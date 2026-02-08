Relentless Political Hustle of Seyi Tinubu Ahead of 2027

Things do happen in quiet Abuja afternoons, like a letter changing hands in a living room, with Seyi Tinubu, smiling, appointing Obi Cubana to a political role that sounded casual.

On February 3, 2026, Seyi named the nightlife impresario, Cubana, Regional Director for the South East of the City Boy Movement in a meeting that included E-Money and other business figures. In other words, Seyi has begun sending out regional signals, building infrastructure ahead of 2027.

The City Boy Movement has morphed from a 2023 campaign appendage into a standing political machine, with directors across all 36 states and a stated aim of locking down millions of votes by 2027. Seyi clearly has his eyes on the South East, a resistant terrain for the APC. By recruiting figures whose influence flows through clubs, commerce, and Instagram feeds, Seyi seems to be betting on a capillary form of politics.

Cubana’s defence of the move was telling. Change, he said, comes from engagement. That language syncs with Seyi’s pitch to young, sceptical voters: work the system, bend it from inside.

It matters that Seyi is the president’s son. But his trajectory did not actually begin in Aso Rock. Long before 2023, his advertising firm, Loatsad Promomedia, dominated Lagos billboards, funding a network of friendships that now double as political capital.

During the last election, he even operated as a fixer and bridge builder, especially in the North. Those relationships endure, forming a palimpsest of loyalty beneath today’s more visible manoeuvres. Also, through his Noella Foundation, aid and grants have softened the privileged-son caricature. The thing critics call image management, supporters label it reach. Either way, it functions as a praetorian shield against cynicism.

There is speculation, too, about Lagos in 2027. Youth groups have floated his name, and while Seyi has not confirmed anything, he has not denied much either, using ambiguity as his currency. Thus, there’s no better way to conclude on this matter than to state that the 2027 campaign has already started, and one of its busiest, most relentless organisers holds no office.