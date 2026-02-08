Mark: APC Has Failed on Its Campaign Promises, ADC Will Offer Nigeria Better Political Future

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A former President of the Senate and the National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, has declared that the ruling All Progressives Congress (ADC) has failed to fulfill any of its campaign promises to Nigerians.

Mark added that, with Nigeria at a critical crossroads after more than a decade of APC governance, his party was well-positioned to offer the country a better political future.

He further stated that many Nigerians were asking a hard but necessary question, such as: ”Is the country better governed, more united, and more prosperous than it was promised to be?

Speaking to THISDAY, Mark cited rising poverty, persistent insecurity, weakening institutions, and widespread public distrust as evidence of APC’s failed leadership.

“The ADC presents itself not merely as an opposition party, but as a credible alternative—one rooted in reform, accountability, and people-centred governance.

”When the APC came to power in 2015, it campaigned on three major pillars: Security, economic revival, and anti-corruption. Years later, Nigeria continues to grapple with worsening insecurity, from terrorism and banditry to kidnappings and communal violence.

Economic hardship is marked by inflation, unemployment, currency instability, and declining purchasing power. Institutional erosion, where key democratic safeguards, especially electoral integrity, are increasingly questioned,” Mark explained.

Mark added that rather than deepening democracy, the APC had often been accused of concentrating power, weakening oversight, and resisting reforms that would make elections more transparent and competitive.

According to him, the rejection of critical electoral reforms, including real-time electronic transmission of results, had reinforced public suspicion that the ruling party prioritized political advantage over democratic credibility.

Mark stated that, in contrast, the ADC had consistently positioned itself as a party of systemic reform rather than elite preservation.

He noted that ADC’s core appeal lies in three areas.

“The ADC has been vocal in defending transparent elections, independent institutions, and reforms that ensure every vote counts. At a time when trust in the electoral process is fragile, this stance resonates strongly with citizens who believe democracy must be protected, not manipulated.

”Unlike the APC’s top-heavy, power-centric approach, the ADC emphasises inclusive governance, where policies are shaped around citizens’ welfare, youth participation, and grassroots empowerment rather than political godfathers.

”The ADC promotes internal party democracy, rule-based decision-making, and leadership accountability. This stands in contrast to the frequent internal crises, impositions, and defections that have plagued the APC, often driven by power struggles rather than ideology.

”Perhaps the strongest argument for the ADC is that it represents a break from recycled political habits. While the APC increasingly mirrors the very system it once promised to dismantle, the ADC speaks to Nigerians who want leadership measured by results, not by rhetoric, and parties that serve citizens, not the other way around. This is especially significant for young Nigerians, professionals, and civil society actors who feel excluded from the APC’s closed political structure.

”Nigeria’s challenges are too deep for cosmetic leadership changes within the same political framework. What the country needs is a shift in political culture, priorities, and values.

”The ADC offers that possibility—by advocating credible elections, accountable governance, and a development vision rooted in fairness and inclusion.

”While no party is perfect, the choice before Nigerians is increasingly clear: Continue with a ruling party whose record has fallen short, or support an alternative that is openly committed to reform and democratic renewal,” Mark added.