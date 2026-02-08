  • Sunday, 8th February, 2026

Kano Assembly Dismisses Alleged Impeachment Plot against Deputy Governor Gwarzo

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Kano State House of Assembly has denied reports suggesting an attempt to impeach the Deputy Governor, Gwarzo, saying the claims were unfounded and lacking in merit.

Addressing journalists yesterday in the state, the spokesperson of the assembly, Kamaluddeen Sani Shawai, dismissed the allegations stressing that there was no such plan.

He declared that the reports circulating in some media outlets were intended to create unnecessary tension in the state.

“There is absolutely no motion or initiative within the House to remove the deputy governor.

“These reports are false and should be disregarded by the public. The deputy governor continues to serve in his capacity with full support from the House,” he said.

The assembly’s spokesman urged members of the public and the press to verify information before sharing it, stressing the importance of accurate reporting in maintaining political stability in the state.

According to him, the assembly remained focused on legislative duties and oversight functions rather than engaging in speculative political manoeuvres.

“Our priority is good governance and serving the people of Kano, not circulating rumours,” he explained.

The Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Comrade Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya last sparked controversy during an interview session with local radio station when he called on the deputy governor to resign for not defecting with the governor to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that Governor Abba Yusuf recently defected from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to the APC with some lawmakers and local government chairmen.

But the Deputy Governor, Gwarzo refused to defect with the governor.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.