Kano Assembly Dismisses Alleged Impeachment Plot against Deputy Governor Gwarzo

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Kano State House of Assembly has denied reports suggesting an attempt to impeach the Deputy Governor, Gwarzo, saying the claims were unfounded and lacking in merit.

Addressing journalists yesterday in the state, the spokesperson of the assembly, Kamaluddeen Sani Shawai, dismissed the allegations stressing that there was no such plan.

He declared that the reports circulating in some media outlets were intended to create unnecessary tension in the state.

“There is absolutely no motion or initiative within the House to remove the deputy governor.

“These reports are false and should be disregarded by the public. The deputy governor continues to serve in his capacity with full support from the House,” he said.

The assembly’s spokesman urged members of the public and the press to verify information before sharing it, stressing the importance of accurate reporting in maintaining political stability in the state.

According to him, the assembly remained focused on legislative duties and oversight functions rather than engaging in speculative political manoeuvres.

“Our priority is good governance and serving the people of Kano, not circulating rumours,” he explained.

The Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Comrade Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya last sparked controversy during an interview session with local radio station when he called on the deputy governor to resign for not defecting with the governor to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that Governor Abba Yusuf recently defected from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to the APC with some lawmakers and local government chairmen.

But the Deputy Governor, Gwarzo refused to defect with the governor.