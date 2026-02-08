  • Sunday, 8th February, 2026

GTCO and the NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament

Business | 3 hours ago

A horse’s hooves can still hush Ikoyi traffic. During polo season, Lagos slows for ritual: white trousers, mallets raised, an old field asserting relevance in a restless city that rarely pauses for history.

From January 27 to February 15, 2026, the Lagos Polo Club hosts the NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament. Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) returns as the main sponsor. And while the stakes remain high, Lagos, briefly, becomes a sporting capital.

Founded in 1904, the Lagos Polo Club predates the modern city around it. The tournament is its annual proving ground. More than a fixture, it is one of Africa’s longest-running sporting events, carrying an institutional memory most Nigerian platforms lack.

Competition centres on prized trophies: the Majekodunmi Cup, Independence Cup, Open Cup, Silver Cup, and Low Cup. The Majekodunmi Cup, in particular, holds mystique. It is Africa’s highest-handicap polo prize, drawing elite players who measure seasons around it. That pull is global. Teams arrive with horses from Argentina, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The logistics are formidable; the ambition, unmistakable. Lagos positions itself, again, as a node on the international polo circuit.

Beyond sport, the tournament functions as a social commons. Diplomats, executives, and cultural figures converge. Deals are not announced, but connections thicken. Hotels fill; restaurants extend hours. The economic aftertaste lingers well beyond the final chukker.

GTCO’s sponsorship fits a longer arc. The Group has made a habit of backing platforms that blend heritage with experience. Its presence is more custodial than anything, especially promotional, meaning that legacy still holds currency in modern brand calculus.

According to Segun Agbaje, Group Chief Executive Officer, it is all about partnership around discipline, teamwork, and excellence. Even though the language is orthodox, the commitment is sustained.

From all reports, the tournament will be livestreamed, widening its audience without diluting its atmosphere. What that means is that tradition adapts quietly. Thus, in Ikoyi, while an old field continues hosting spectacle and attracting capital, it is all a demonstration of how a fast city can continue to command attention, thanks to GTCO.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.